400,000 Coloradans have cast votes so far

By 10/27/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
Carol Lawrence,The Gazette

More than 400,000 Coloradans have already voted in this year’s elections so far, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

As of Monday, 402,282 ballots have been returned statewide.

Voter turnout in odd-numbered election years is typically lower than in even-numbered years — last year, about 3.2 million Coloradans voted in the election, a 79.85% turnout rate. By contrast, about 1.7 million of the approximately four million registered voters in the state cast their ballots in the 2023 election.

Monday is the last recommended day to return ballots by mail. After that, the Secretary of State’s Office recommends turning in ballots in person at a voting center. Monday is also the last day to register to vote in order to receive a ballot in time to vote in this year’s election.

Ballots must be received by Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in order to be counted.

Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

