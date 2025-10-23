Revamped exhibit enhances bond between kids and their pets | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS

Denver

News: On Oct. 29, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will open a revamped version of Ready Vet Go, its popular interactive exhibit where veterinary technology and hands-on play can help strengthen the bond between humans and their pets.

The idea for the update began when Dr. Alex Robb and Dr. Beth Spencer from Goodheart Animal Health Centers visited the museum in April, 2024, and observed children playing in Ready Vet Go. As individuals who have dedicated their lives and careers to the care of creatures, they were moved by watching children don lab coats and stethoscopes and then care for the stuffed animal “patients.”

So much so that when their tour ended, Drs. Robb and Spencer indicated there was no question that Goodheart should partner with the museum to bring the exhibit to the next level.

“The goal was to take this popular exhibit and elevate the experience with beautiful artistic elements and multiple hands-on interactives to spark curiosity and foster imagination,” said Kerri Atter, the museum’s director of special exhibits.

The redesign process began with a visit to a Goodheart Animal Health Center where the museum team could observe, and gain inspiration from, the architectural and design elements that were part of the veterinary process.

When it opens next week, Ready Vet Go will feature functioning medical equipment like a spinning centrifuge, microscope and slide samples of real organic materials, along with plenty of stuffed animal “patients” equipped with Radio Frequency Identification technology that will allow the future veterinarians to get an “inside look” at the critters with an X-ray machine.

As an added layer, the museum worked with local artists Genevieve Smith of Magpie Painting and Ben Mollner, lead artist at Dark White Gallery, to fulfill one of Dr. Robb’s main goals: to highlight the bond between humans and their pets and to encourage kindness and empathy for all animals.

The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of certain holidays. No adults are allowed in the museum without a child and no child without an adult.

Ticket prices can be found on the museum website, mychildsmuseum.org

This young visitor loads the spinning centrifuge that is part of the revamped Ready Vet Go exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. The upgrades were part of a collaboration with Goodheart Animal Health Centers and local artists Genevieve Smith and Ben Mollner. (Photos provided by the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus)

About the organization: The mission of the Children’s Museum at Marsico Campus is to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. Since its start in 1973, the museum has served the metro Denver community as a learning institute dedicated to the education and growth of children and their caregivers. It is located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver.

Website: mychildsmuseum.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.