Protecting Medicare Advantage protects our communities | OPINION

As executive director of the Wezesha Dada Center, I spend every day working with families, elders and small business owners who make our communities strong. I see their struggles and their resilience — and I also see how access to good health care determines whether people can stay independent, keep working, and continue contributing to our local economy.

For too many of our elders, health care is a constant worry. They live with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. They’re on fixed incomes, where even a $20 increase in medication or insurance costs can mean skipped meals. Many live in areas with limited transportation and few care options. Traditional Medicare helps, but it doesn’t cover everything. That’s where Medicare Advantage fills the gap.

Medicare Advantage goes beyond the basics. It includes dental, vision and hearing care — services that make daily life possible. It covers prescription drugs, delivers meals and provides rides to doctor visits. These benefits aren’t luxuries; they’re lifelines that help people stay healthy and independent.

At the WDC, we see every day how access to quality care shapes people’s ability to work and thrive. When someone can manage a chronic condition, they can keep their business open, care for their children and stay active in their community. Health is the foundation for everything else — without it, economic opportunity simply isn’t possible.

Medicare Advantage also supports fitness and wellness programs that build community and reduce loneliness. A simple exercise class can prevent falls, improve mental health and give people a reason to connect. In our outreach, we’ve seen staying active and engaged makes just as much difference for emotional health as it does for physical health.

More than 34 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage today. Participation is especially strong in Black and Latino communities, where health disparities have long existed and where affordability and wellness benefits matter most. Studies show these communities choose Medicare Advantage at higher rates than traditional Medicare because it’s accessible, preventive and comprehensive.

As Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, seniors and caregivers have an important opportunity to review their options and make sure they’re enrolled in plans that meet their needs. For those already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, another window from Jan. 1 through March 31 allows one change or a switch back to Original Medicare. Understanding these timelines can make the difference between maintaining good health and falling through the cracks.

Gazette file

Unfortunately, that progress is now at risk. The No UPCODE Act, being considered in Washington, would weaken Medicare Advantage — cutting funding, raising premiums and threatening in-home care services that many seniors rely on to stay independent.

This isn’t just policy on paper. These cuts would hurt real people — the grandmother who depends on home visits to manage her diabetes, the grandfather who attends a fitness class to stay mobile and social, and the family caregiver balancing work while caring for an aging parent.

More than 80% of seniors say cuts to Medicare Advantage would hurt their financial security, and 86% say they’d be less likely to vote for a member of Congress who supports those cuts. Those numbers don’t surprise me. In our community conversations at WDC, people often tell us Medicare Advantage is one of the few programs they can truly count on.

This program works. It saves money by focusing on prevention and keeping people out of the hospital. It helps close health gaps in communities of color. And it gives people choices and dignity — something they’ve earned after a lifetime of hard work.

At a time when so much feels uncertain, we should be strengthening programs that work, not dismantling them. Protecting Medicare Advantage means protecting our elders, our caregivers, and the small business owners who keep our local economy going. It means protecting our communities.

Maya Wheeler is executive director of the Wezesha Dada Center, a Colorado-based nonprofit advancing health equity, economic empowerment, and small-business development across diverse communities. Wheeler is currently a candidate for Arapahoe County commissioner.