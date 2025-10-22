Johnson says those upset about White House ballroom have ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gave reporters a brief history lesson on White House renovations during a Wednesday morning press conference, adding that those who oppose President Donald Trump’s ballroom renovation “have Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Johnson addressed reporters in his 22nd press briefing during the second-longest government shutdown in U.S. history. House GOP leaders repeatedly pointed out that Democratic leadership will oppose Trump “for everything he does, it doesn’t matter what it is,” as Johnson put it.

The House speaker pointed to Trump’s ballroom renovation, telling reporters it will be “the greatest improvement to the White House in the history of the building,” after walking through other historic renovations. Johnson pointed to expansions by former presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Barack Obama.

“The ballroom is going to be glorious. It’s going to be used for everybody. And by the way, hey, Democrats, if you win the White House back, you get to use it too. This is for the American people, and he’s using private funds to do it. How in the world could they oppose that? The only reason, the only logical reason, is because they have Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Johnson said.

Several Democratic lawmakers have criticized Trump’s efforts to begin remodeling the White House during the government shutdown, though the $200 million renovation is privately funded. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called Trump’s “fancy, expensive new ballroom” “galling” in a Senate floor speech. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) also called it “bad” timing to renovate during the shutdown.

Since the White House was rebuilt in 1814 after British troops burned it down in the War of 1812, at least a dozen presidential administrations have carried out renovations to the building.

Most recently, Obama, a pick-up basketball enthusiast, added a basketball court to the grounds in 2009.