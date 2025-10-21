Developer acquires vacant land for future Lone Tree neighborhood

A Colorado-based developer acquired 19 acres of land in northern Lone Tree, a move towards building hundreds more homes in a city already on pace for rapid growth.

Lokal Homes, a Colorado home developer, acquired 19 acres of vacant land south of C-470 between Acres Green Drive and South Yosemite Street. The plan is a phased development to build 274 townhomes and paired homes, and some affordable housing, in the affluent Lone Tree market.

Dubbed the “Willow Creek” neighborhood, other phases of the development include local amenities, a new large park and access to open space, according to CRE Solutions, who represented Lokal in its Lone Tree acquisition.

The Willow Creek neighborhood plans to encompass 274 homes across 19 acres of vacant land south of C-470 between Acres Green Drive and S. Yosemite Street in Lone Tree, Colorado. (Courtesy rendering, Lokal Homes and CRE Solutions)

“To the north lies the Willow Creek Greenbelt, a natural asset that offers pedestrian connectivity through a multi-modal trail. This trail effectively links Willow Creek Park and Sweetwater Park, creating a continuous green corridor that promotes outdoor activities and enhances the quality of life for residents,” Lokal Homes Vice President of Sales Nate Levy said in the news release announcing the sale.

Willow Creek will, “most importantly,” they said, “provide a significant number of affordable homes to the very high-end Lone Tree market.”

“Lokal Homes expects to sell many of these units to parents looking to offer their children affordable housing options nearby, seniors looking to downsize from much larger homes throughout the region, as well as first time homebuyers interested in living in Lone Tree,” officials said.

Lokal Homes expects to break ground next summer, with goals of finishing the development in four years, according to CRE Solutions.

Furniture Row, a retail store to the east of the development, previously owned the land under an entity called Furniture Row Colo, LLC, according to Douglas County Assessor records. Officials didn’t disclose the price of the land acquisition, which is public record.

However, Lone Tree, the seller and buyer modified the zoning, established a metro district for it, leading to city council approval in July.

CRE Solutions officials said Lokal Homes has sought expansion to south metro Denver, where it already helped develop townhomes at the Lyric at RidgeGate community. Just north of there, Lone Tree officials are seeking a “catalyst” for development for its City City downtown development, which the city hopes to attract between 5,000 and 6,000 new residents.

Meanwhile, in northern Lone Tree, developers want to continue plans for city growth.

“This project reflects the kind of thoughtful growth we value in creating new housing options while connecting residents to parks, trails, and the surrounding community,” Lone Tree Mayor Marissa Harmon said in a statement.

“Willow Creek will be a beautiful addition to Lone Tree and a great place for future families to call home,” she said.