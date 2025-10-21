Democratic voters embrace shutdown, want GOP to pay

Democratic voters, who the media claim are hurt most by the federal government shutdown, are rallying behind their party leaders who have forced the three-week closure.

While they say they’d like it to be over, “deep down,” they are cheering on the funding shutdown in the hopes that their side can get more concessions from the Republicans, according to Rasmussen Reports pollster Mark Mitchell.

“They want to resist, and they think it will get them more. Everyone says they want the shutdown over, but it isn’t what they want deep down,” Mitchell told Washington Secrets on Tuesday.

To demonstrate that, Rasmussen today shared its latest survey, which found Democrats and Republicans united in saying that it is “important” to end the 21-day-and-counting shutdown soon. Among Democrats, 85% said it was important, and 81% of Republicans agreed.

But when asked, “Democrats in the Senate have voted to maintain a filibuster to continue the government shutdown until their demands are met. Do you approve or disapprove of continuing the government shutdown?” the partisanship over the painful tactic emerged.

Rasmussen found that 66% of Democrats want it to continue while 53% of Republicans want it to end.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Speaker Johnson reveals Democrat insiders are admitting PRIVATELY they are “terrified” of getting the political “guillotine” if they reopen the government – under a simple clean CR.

“Another insider said, ‘We would have enough votes to reopen the government if… pic.twitter.com/0vr3jhPcTN

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

What’s more, the pollster said that 79% of Democratic voters demand that Republicans give in to all or some of their party’s demands. A sticking point in passing a government funding bill is the Democrats’ demands for continued Obamacare subsidies that the party earlier voted to suspend.

Senate Republican leaders have won at least three Democrats to vote for ending the shutdown, but they need more to reach the 60-vote threshold.

Today, House Republicans, who have already approved a government funding bill minus the Democratic demands, said the liberal base is keeping its boot on the neck of Senate Democrats and blocking negotiations, as the poll suggests.

“The American people would have an open government if Democrats were not terrified of their radical base,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) at his daily shutdown press conference.