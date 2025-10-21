NEWSLETTERS
Colorado acknowledges failure to begin parole revocation proceedings against man who caused fatal crash

By 10/21/2025 | updated 1 day ago
A screenshot of Christian Moore's online parole record. Courtesy of 9News

State corrections officers failed to follow policy after they learned that Christopher Moore – the man at the center of a police chase and fatal crash on Tuesday – was arrested in June on felony charges nine days after he was paroled out of the Colorado prison system, 9NEWS Investigates has learned.

That arrest should have triggered an effort to revoke his parole, but nearly four months passed before that happened, the Colorado Department of Corrections acknowledged.

A motion that could have sent him back to prison was filed by a parole officer on Oct. 10 – four days before Moore, 29, led authorities on a pursuit that ended in a fatal head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek County. Moore and Steven Ainsworth, a 51-year-old Arvada man, died in the collision.

A statement released by DOC spokeswoman Alondra Gonzalez-Garcia called the delay “unacceptable.”

For more on this story and others, please visit The Denver Gazette’s news partner 9News.

