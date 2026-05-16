Colorado Politics Calendar May 18-24

CoPo’s weekly political calendar helps you find political and public policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, MAY. 18

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Liberal Libations , 4-6 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood

, 4-6 p.m., 7260 W. Alaska Dr., Lakewood (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: DPO Meeting , 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 5:45-6:45 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

, 5:45-6:45 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Growth & Development , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial (D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Meeting, 7 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information

TUESDAY, MAY. 19

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group , 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: A Dem Good Fine , 6-8 p.m., 1280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield

, 6-8 p.m., 1280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, MAY. 20

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Republican Women , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree DRCOG: Executive Committee , 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee , 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Red Rocks Conference Room, Denver (D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 5428 S. Parker Rd., Aurora (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 37 & 61 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 8000 S. Chambers Rd., Centennial

, 6-7:30 p.m., 8000 S. Chambers Rd., Centennial (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council, 7-8:30 p.m., register at https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education

THURSDAY, MAY. 21

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship , 6-8 p.m., 2680 E. County Line Rd., Ste. A, Highlands Ranch

, 6-8 p.m., 2680 E. County Line Rd., Ste. A, Highlands Ranch (D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour , 6-9 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

, 6-9 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information (D) Adams County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1675 W. 69th Ave., Denver (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Theme & Femmes Social , 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 7-9 p.m., 420 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Western District Call , 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, MAY 22

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch Republican Breakfast , 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch

, 7-8:30 a.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (D) Gunnison County Democratic Party: Protest , 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte

, 4-5 p.m., 601 Elk Ave., Crested Butte (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 8-11 p.m., 2015 E. 17th Ave., Denver

SATURDAY, MAY 23

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 8:30-11 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 8:30-11 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Mountain Area Dems , 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen

, 9-10:30 a.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Free Think Zone—Democracy Fest , 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, RSVP to denverrepublicanwomen@gmail.com (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 7 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 4664 Peoria St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver

SUNDAY, MAY 24