International Association of Chiefs of Police holds annual conference in Denver starting Saturday

By 10/18/2025 | updated 2 days ago
Rendering of the Colorado Convention Center rooftop terrace.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is holding its annual conference at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend. Saturday was the first day of the four-day event.

The event brings together over 16,000 public safety personnel for educational seminars and networking opportunities, according to the event’s website. This year’s conference will also feature more than 600 vendors showing off products and services.

Events include seminars on minimizing danger to victims during active shootings, effective interview and interrogation of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and the use of artificial intelligence in police tech, according to the website. Other social and networking events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

The first day of the event took place on the same day as the “No Kings” rally occurring in downtown Denver. A notification on the event’s website from 2 p.m. Saturday said that shuttle routes were delayed up to two hours due to protesters downtown.

The association is made up of 35,000 members in more than 170 countries and works to enhance safety and advancement in law enforcement through research, programming and training, according to the group’s website. The organization also acts as an advocacy group, working on federal bills involving law enforcement.

The four-day event will finish on Tuesday.

Michael Braithwaite

Reporter

