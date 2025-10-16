Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter to ‘shut up’ about National Guard on Jan. 6

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) yelled at a reporter Wednesday for asking why the National Guard was delayed on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pelosi was just outside the U.S. Capitol when LindellTV reporter Alison Steinberg approached the former Speaker of the House. Other reporters were also at the scene asking questions, but Steinberg was the only one to get a response as Pelosi was leaving.

“Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6 committee will find you liable for that day?” Steinberg asked multiple times, but Pelosi initially turned her back and walked away.

Steinberg was referring to the new subcommittee established by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA). According to Johnson, their purpose will be to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6, aiming to expose the “false narratives” peddled by the previous committee formed by then-Speaker Pelosi.

“Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?” Steinberg asked as Pelosi continued to walk away.

Pelosi stopped in her tracks to turn around and point her finger in Steinberg’s face.

“Shut up,” Pelosi said.

“I did not refuse the National Guard. The president didn’t send it! Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?”

As Pelosi finished speaking, she turned and started walking away from Steinberg again.

“The American people want to know. We still have questions,” Steinberg said.

The accusation that Pelosi was responsible for the delayed National Guard response that day is supported by the then U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. According to Sund, he began requesting the presence of National Guardsmen on Jan. 3, 2021, in anticipation of a riot. The Sergeant at Arms denied Sund then, and 11 more times the day of.

Because Pelosi was the Speaker of the House at the time, she nominated the Sergeant at Arms for a vote before the House. This position “is the chief law enforcement and protocol officer of the House of Representatives and is responsible for maintaining order in the House side of the United States Capitol complex,” per the House of Representatives website. The Sergeant at Arms is under the direction of the Speaker of the House.

The day following the Jan. 6 riots, Pelosi was captured on footage taken by her filmmaker daughter, Alexandra, for an HBO documentary saying, “I take responsibility for not having them [The National Guard] just prepare for more.” This footage was turned over by HBO to the House Committee on Administration last year.

Pelosi blamed President Donald Trump for not deploying the National Guard on Jan. 6, as he had the authority as president at the time to call on them.

The Washington Examiner has reached out to Pelosi and LindellTV for comment.