Denver mayor nominates Buchanan for planning post

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has nominated Brad Buchanan to lead the city’s Community Planning and Development efforts full-time, pending approval by the City Council.

Buchanan, a longtime architect and former chairman of the Denver Planning Board, has held dual roles as CPD’s interim executive director and the CEO of the National Western Center Authority.

“I am deeply grateful that Brad has decided to continue to lead one of our most critical teams who support the growth of our city – CPD,” Johnston said in a statement. “Brad’s wealth of experience in building and leading teams, his deep understanding of Denver’s planning and development landscape and his innovative approach will continue to deliver results for our city.”

Since 2018, Buchanan has led the long-term vision for the National Western Center, marking a key milestone with the Denver City Council’s approval of $812 million for a new equestrian center, hotel, parking garage and community space.

In June, Johnston appointed him as the interim head of CPD.

But this isn’t Buchanan’s first time at the helm of the city’s planning department.



Mayor Michael B. Hancock appointed him to the same position in 2014, during the city’s historic post-recession building boom.

During his previous tenure, city planners engaged more than 20,000 residents in drafting Denveright — an ambitious 20-year plan for land use, mobility, parks and recreation.

He also worked to streamline and modernize city permitting — eliminating backlogs and improving the customer experience for projects of all sizes.

At the time, according to city officials, the CPD’s permitting valuation increased from approximately $1 billion at a 22% on-time delivery rate to over $5 billion at a 93% on-time delivery rate.

“I’m honored to continue serving Denver and to support Mayor Johnston’s bold vision for our city’s future,” Buchanan said. “By accelerating speed to market, we can deliver more affordable housing where it’s needed most, our neighborhoods, downtown core and near transit.”

FILE PHOTO: Tami Door (left) and Brad Buchanan, CEO of the National Western Center Authority, at Door’s going away party at Union Station.

As an architect, he served as chair of the Denver Planning Board, the Landmark Preservation Commission, and the Downtown Denver Partnership’s board. He also played a significant role in the creation of the original Blueprint Denver land use and transportation plan.

Buchanan will step into the role amid an uncertain economy and flat projections for city revenue.

Earlier this year, Johnston signed an executive order to overhaul the city’s permitting process, under which delays on the part of the city would mean refunding thousands of dollars of an applicant’s fees.

The order also consolidated 280 city employees across seven different departments under one office to accelerate the permitting process.

“This is a very big deal,” Johnston said at an April news conference, “because right now, if you are someone who is looking for an affordable housing unit somewhere in the city, if you are an entrepreneur looking to open a small business, this right now is going to make that work faster, easier and cheaper.”

“And for us, that means sending a clear message that Denver is open for business,” he said.

Under the overhaul, the city promises to speed up permitting. Failing to do so, the mayor said, would mean an applicant can get up to $10,000 of fees back.

Buchanan will also oversee many of the planning details for two new professional sports stadiums as well as many of the projects proposed in the close to $1 billion Vibrant Denver Bond package, which is on the November ballot.

“I’m committed to leading a planning department that is responsive, collaborative and focused on building a more inclusive and connected Denver,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan will transition out of his National Western Authority role in early 2026 once a successor is found, according to a statement from Johnston’s office.

The Authority’s Board of Directors will oversee the hiring process of a new CEO.