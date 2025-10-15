Second Evergreen High School shooting victim released from hospital

Both of the victims of the Sept. 10 shooting at Evergreen High School have been released from the hospital — a little over five weeks since the tragedy struck the community.

Matthew Silverstone, 18, was released from St. Anthony Hospital Monday. Around 140 first responders and hospital staff gathered outside the hospital’s emergency entrance, holding balloons, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Silverstone was one of two victims critically injured when alleged shooter, 16-year-old Desmond Holly, entered the school around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 and fired around 20 rounds from a revolver, critically injuring the two victims and taking his own life.

According the Silverstone’s family, the 18-year-old was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest. His heart stopped twice. Doctors believed he would die, but he has continued to fight and is now speaking and walking with assistance.

“The fact that we are able to share that with you, just five weeks after the attack, is nothing short of miraculous,” the family said in a statement to JCSO. “Make no mistake, the events that occurred that day were evil and tragic. But in the days and weeks that have followed, through every card and letter, every donation, every meal, gift, and prayer, we’ve seen the true heart of Evergreen and the kindness that defines Colorado.”

Along with outpouring community support, a GoFundMe for Silverstone raised over $528,000 in a month.

The second victim, an unnamed 14-year-old boy, was released from the hospital at the beginning of October.



When the Evergreen High School shooter began firing and reloading a revolver, one of the two victims he critically wounded confronted the suspect, according to the victim’s family.

That bought time for others to escape, the family said, adding even after he was critically wounded, he ran to warn others.

“On Sept. 10, inside Evergreen High School, our 14-year-old son endured the unimaginable: a face-to-face encounter with a violent school shooter filled with anger and hatred,” the family said in a statement on Thursday.

The family did not release the name of the victim

All three shooting causalties were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood in critical condition.

The shooting took place during the school’s lunch period. Around 600 students were off campus, but around 200 were still within the building, according to Tyler Guyton, a senior and one of two student body presidents at the school.

According to the victim’s family, the 14-year-old and his friend confronted Holly prior to a lockdown being announced, buying time for others to escape.

“In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display,” the family said.

The victim was shot at close range.

The student was flown to the hospital, where he has since undergone multiple surgeries. He can now communicate in writing, first asking about the safety and health of everyone else at the school, the family said.

He will continue his recovery at home, like Silverstone.