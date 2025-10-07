Arapahoe County celebrates digitization of all documents since 1861

After years of work, Arapahoe County is celebrating the digitization of all county records dating back 164 years.

After the multi-year effort to digitize the county’s records, there is now a comprehensive database that preserves the county’s history dating back to its founding in 1861, including the earliest homestead records, and modern filings.

Digitizing all of the county’s documents was done to protect records from physical damage, including fire, water damage, deterioration and mishandling.

The effort will also help researchers, historians, business partners and members of the public search for public records, a news release from the county said.

“Preserving our county’s history is one of the most sacred responsibilities of the Clerk and Recorder’s office,” Arapahoe County Clerk & Recorder Joan Lopez said. “This digital transformation not only safeguards these invaluable records for posterity but also makes them more accessible than ever before to the community we serve.”

The database will offer free access to records and copies with watermarks for free. Certified copies of documents will be available for a small fee, according to the press release.

A majority of the expenses for the project were covered by the Electronic Recording Technology Board, with minimal costs to taxpayers, according to the release.

County officials will unveil the database on Friday, which is also Electronic Records Day, which is observed annually and was established by the Council of State Archivists in 2021 to highlight the importance of digital record preservation.