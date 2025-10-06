Lawsuit against Palmer Lake over Buc-ee’s dismissed, trustee resigns

A lawsuit against the town of Palmer Lake in a bid to halt an effort to build the second Buc-ee’s location in Colorado was dismissed Friday.

The plaintiff, Integrity Matters, alleged the town violated citizens’ First Amendment rights, due process and the Colorado Public Meetings Law in deciding eligibility for the annexation of certain unincorporated property.

“The Court’s ruling confirms that the claims brought against the Town were without sufficient legal basis to move forward,” the press release from Palmer Lake said. “While the order itself is concise, it firmly upholds the key arguments the Town presented and provides a solid foundation should an appeal be pursued.”

Also on Friday, Palmer Lake Mayor Pro-Tem and Trustee Amy Hutson resigned from her position after five years, according to a statement from her that was posted on the town’s website.

“I was always trying to help and make things better,” Hutson wrote. “I have been yelled at, defamed, accused of wrongdoing, and sued … My skin is too thin and I’m too bitter at this point to carry out my office.”

The trustee claimed she would have voted no on a final Buc-ee’s decision.

On Thursday, Hutson joined the mayor and two other trustees in delaying the public hearing on the project to Feb. 5. In her final meeting as a trustee, Hutson stated she didn’t “want to be here all night” before voting to adjourn.

Hutson also cited Integrity Matters in her resignation statement, calling the organization “a joke” and putting quotation marks around “integrity” in its name.

Last week’s vote took place during a contentious special meeting of the trustees, with approximately 100 crowded into the town hall and more than a dozen watching on a TV outside.

Back in May, trustees voted 6-1 to approve the Buc-ee’s application eligibility under Colorado statute. While trustees held off on a final annexation vote last week, in early September the Palmer Lake Planning Commission voted not to recommend the zoning plan and annexation for Buc-ee’s.

Residents of the small town, with around 2,500 residents, located on the north edge of El Paso County, will eventually vote on the annexation, which the Texas-based Buc-ee’s needs as it eyes a second Colorado location.

The proposed annexation involves land at the County Line Road exit off Interstate 25. The request by developers would connect the 30-acre property near the interstate west to Palmer Lake via a thin “flagpole” annexation of about 2 miles.

The developers are asking the town to approve a 74,000-square-foot location. The plan includes building two new water wells and making improvements to County Line Road.

In June, Palmer Lake’s mayor, Glant Havenar resigned and Dennis Stern was appointed as his successor. Two months later, the board voted for Michael Boyett to replace Stern through the end of his term in 2026.

On Sept. 9, voters in Palmer Lake decided to recall Trustees Shana Ball and Kevin Dreher and approve an ordinance that requires the town to hold a vote on all future annexations.

Stern was also slated to be recalled but it was voided after his appointment.