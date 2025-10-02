Arvada helps local businesses with crime, disasters

The City of Arvada continues its efforts to boost and maintain business within the city through two new funding programs to help businesses in times of crimes or disasters.

Greater Arvada Chamber of Commerce and Arvada Economic Development Association (AEDA) announced two separate funding programs to help maintain businesses in the region on Tuesday, according to a joint press release from the two organizations.

The first is a new pilot program between AEDA and the city that will help “businesses enhance safety and security at their commercial properties,” according to the release.

The AEDA Safety and Security Grant offers reimbursement grants of up to $5,000 for added security measures to help reduce theft, vandalism and overall property crime and “strengthen collaboration between businesses and city partners in creating a safe commercial environment,” according to AEDA’s website.

The grant can be used for things like fences, security alarms, cameras and exterior lighting.

“The safety and success of our local businesses go hand in hand,” said Iza Petrykowska, executive director of AEDA. “By helping our businesses address these challenges, we’re not only strengthening individual storefronts but also reinforcing the long-term growth and stability of Arvada’s entire economy.”

Eligible businesses must be a commercial or industrial zoned property within the Arvada city limits and cannot be nonprofits. The projects must be completed between now and Oct. 1, 2026 to be eligible for reimbursement.

Applications can be found at Arvadaeconomicaldevelopment.org.

The Greater Arvada Chamber also announced its new Arvada Strong Fund, which is set to deliver funds to local businesses and nonprofits that encounter “unexpected challenges” like natural disasters, property damage or crime.

The fund has already raised $7,375 through community support, with a goal of raising $20,000 by the end of 2025.

Eligible businesses or nonprofits must have had a setback within the past three months, with a priority on businesses attempting to continue operations within the city.

More information can be found at Arvadachamber.org.

For example, the most recent nonprofit to receive a grant from the fund was BeyondHome — an organization that works to end homelessness with housing and support services and serves around 200 people annually. The organization received a grant from the chamber after basement flooding affected multiple housing units.

“Resiliency is at the heart of a strong local economy,” Kami Welch, Greater Arvada Chamber president and CEO said in the press release. “When our community invests in resiliency efforts, we ensure Arvada businesses can thrive and continue to contribute to the vitality of our city.”

The two initiatives are part of Arvada’s ongoing efforts to keep business within the city.

“It’s a very collaborative environment,” Peter Henriksen, owner of Henriksen Amplifiers, told The Denver Gazette in May. “In a lot of cities, there are business people who are just really interested in protecting their own little corner of the universe. That isn’t always very productive, and everybody in Arvada seems to work together.”

“Right now we have about 17% of residents who both work and live in Arvada,” Petrykowska told The Denver Gazette. “How can we really amplify that live-work mentality of bringing more workforce here? That’s why primary employers and small businesses, alike, are important to really building out that workforce.”



