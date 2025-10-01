Colorado labor agency says it’s ready to assist federal workers affected by federal shutdown

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Unemployment Insurance Division said it is prepared to assist federal workers living in the state who have been furloughed due to the federal government shutdown.

Some 54,300 federal workers live in Colorado, according to the agency.

Not all of them will be affected by the shutdown, which began on October 1 after the Trump administration, Republicans and Democrats in Congress failed to negotiate a deal to keep funding government operations.

Furloughed federal workers should file their claims online at coloradoui.gov, said the state agency, which also offered more information on its website. The unemployment insurance division can also be reached via 303-318-9000.

Workers who are impacted by the shutdown should not file their unemployment claims until their last day of work, the state agency said, as furloughed federal workers are considered “job attached” and will not be required to look for a new job in order to receive payments.

Under the Federal Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, federal employees affected by a furlough are required to receive retroactive pay and leave accrual. If employees received unemployment payments while furloughed, they are responsible for paying back those benefits.