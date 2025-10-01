NEWSLETTERS
Air Force Academy, Peterson and Schriever to see closures during shutdown

By 10/01/2025 | updated 18 hours ago
Cadets march in a parade at the Air Force Academy. Photo by The Gazette file

The Air Force Academy and Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases announced Wednesday that some functions are closed because some civilian employees are furloughed.

The academy announced on its website that the planetarium will not host any public shows and its visitor center will not be staffed. The center will be open for the public to walk through.

Civilian faculty will also be furloughed although classes will continue with uniformed teaching staff.

The uniformed teaching staff are responsible for teaching their own classes as well as some of the classes taught by furloughed instructors, the website said.

“This is not sustainable if the government shutdown extends beyond one week,” the academy website said. Last spring, the Academy employed about 491 faculty members, including 183 civilians.

The school is suspending intramural sports and fitness testing, but intercollegiate sports will continue, the site said.

Cadet laundry services are also suspended until the shutdown is lifted.

The academy will keep its dining facilities and child care operations open, according to the website.

All contracting activities, such as approving new contracts or extending existing ones, are on pause unless the contract supports an excepted activity.

Some medical personnel, but not those in key positions, have been furloughed, the site said.

More details are available at usafa.edu/government-shutdown-impact-information.

At Peterson, the aquatics center, bowling center, library, military and family readiness center, civilian personnel office and official mail center are all closed, a statement on the website said.

Other offices remain open, including finance, the base exchange, commissary, child development centers and medical services, although customer service hours may be limited. Customers are advised to call ahead to verify availability.

The legal offices that serve Peterson and Schriever will only be open to help those who need help with wills, those with emergencies and those who are deploying. Walk-in notary and power of attorney hours remain the same.

At Schriever, the Education Office, Information Tickets and Travel Office and the School Liaison Program are all closed. The fitness center, marketing and the Military and Family Readiness Center are open with limited support, the website said.

This is a chart.
Avatar photo
Mary Shinn

Reporter

