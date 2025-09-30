Colorado governor proposes to keep Rocky Mountain National Park open amid potential government shutdown

With a federal government shutdown looming, Colorado’s governor is proposing to use local funds to keep one of the state’s biggest attractions — Rocky Mountain National Park.

In a statement to Colorado Politics on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said, “My top priority in a federal shutdown is keeping Rocky Mountain National Park open.”

Polis said his administration has asked the federal government to keep national parks open and staffed or “create avenues for the state to assist in keeping parks open and protected.”

The Rocky Mountain National Park is a significant draw for visitors from around the world, especially during the current leaf-peeping season. The national park is also a key economic driver for Colorado.

“If Congress does not fund the federal government, I urge the Administration to prioritize the operations of the national parks so that they can continue to be enjoyed,” Polis said. “Here in Colorado, we are evaluating all options, and are a willing partner if needed, to use limited State funds to keep our biggest park fully operational if necessary.”

According to data provided by the governor’s office, Colorado’s national parks and monuments had an estimated 1.66 million visitor days last year, with the Rocky Mountain National Park accounting for 75% of them.

Similar to “skier days,” the visitor day figures reflect the total number of daily visits across the state’s parks and monuments.

If the state ended up footing the bill — assuming the federal government agrees to such an arrangement — a spokesperson from the governor’s office said they do not know how much it would cost to keep the national park open.

This is not the first time Colorado has kept the popular park open when the federal government has been unable to reach a compromise. In 2013, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, who was governor at the time, negotiated a deal with the National Park Service to reopen Rocky Mountain National Park.

When the government shut down in 2013, due to a lack of appropriations from Congress, the U.S. Department of the Interior was forced to close all national parks across the country.

The 2013 agreement in Colorado allowed the state to keep the national park open for 10 days at a cost of $362,700.

Securing state funding this year will be challenging, as the governor and General Assembly have already made significant budget cuts to address a nearly $2 billion deficit. The first $1.2 billion was cut during the 2025 regular session, and an additional $1 billion was slashed after the federal budget passed, which reduced healthcare funding to the states as a result of work requirements for Medicaid and food stamp beneficiaries.

It’s not the first time that Polis’ office has developed alternative plans in the event of a federal shutdown. In 2023, under the threat of a government shutdown, the two-term governor took similar steps to try and keep the national park open.

The 2023 shutdown was averted.

In 2019, under the Obama administration, a large percentage of park employees were furloughed during the 35-day government shutdown, leaving the Rocky Mountain National Park open but without rangers and staffers, which led to vandalism and damage.