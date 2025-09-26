Colorado governor seeks FEMA aid for wildfire recovery

Gov. Jared Polis has formally requested that President Donald Trump and FEMA issue a Major Disaster Declaration to unlock funding to support Colorado’s response to the Elk and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County.

“The Elk and Lee fires ripped through Rio Blanco County, damaging property and critical infrastructure,” said Polis. “Today, I formally requested federal FEMA support to supplement our ongoing recovery efforts. Damage from these fires and the subsequent flash flooding puts Colorado families, major energy production, and the local economy at risk. This is why Colorado is asking the federal government to continue supporting the state through these recovery efforts. By joining us in partnership, we can help communities in Rio Blanco recover from this disaster as fast as possible.”

In early August, Polis declared a disaster emergency for the fires, authorized the deployment of the Colorado National Guard, and unlocked nearly $20 million in federal Fire Management Assistance Grants for response and recovery efforts. To date, FEMA has validated a total of over $27 million in damages due to the fires and ensuing mudslides, a number that is expected to increase. Combined, the fires have burned over 60,000 acres of land.

“The Lee and Elk fires have caused significant physical, environmental, and economic impacts to Rio Blanco County,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco. “As their state senator, I have seen firsthand the devastation of Colorado’s fifth biggest wildfire in state history and know that the recovery is just beginning with many years ahead of flooding and continued fire risk. With a FEMA Disaster Declaration and support from the federal government, along with a strong and determined local leadership and community strength, Meeker and Rio Blanco County can recover stronger than ever. Thank you to Governor Polis for making this crucial request – I stand in strong support and respectfully ask the Trump Administration to help our shared constituents.”