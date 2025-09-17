War of words continues in Colorado House as former Rep. Armagost responds without apology

Until Monday, former state Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, had not spoken publicly about the resolution sponsored by Colorado House Democrats that condemned his actions regarding Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins.

The Aug. 26 resolution prompted harsh words between House Majority Leader Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge and former House Minority Leader Rep. Rose Pugliese, R-Colorado Springs.

Armagost spoke this week through a post on Instagram, without apologizing to Zokaie or his House colleagues for his behavior.

The post began with the photo he took of Zokaie.

“I think that it has become necessary to further expose the hypocrisy and double standard of the left, in deflecting, attacking, and projecting their Trump Derangement Syndrome onto others,” Armagost wrote.

He acknowledged that on April 11, he took a photo of Zokaie, “a public picture of a public official at a public and live-streamed hearing, in a public building where press and colleagues on either side of the aisle do exactly the same,” he wrote.

He noted he shared the photo in a “private group chat” where he said people were appalled by the appearance of a professional legislator at work, and said that was far from uncommon on either side of the aisle.

He didn’t explain that further, whether he meant commenting on appearance or sharing things in a group chat.

“We just don’t rub a hole in the victim card by pulling it out for everything under the sun in our caucus,” he continued.

Armagost said he was unaware that the picture had made it to social media and went viral “after Zokaie was called out for comparing parental rights groups to KKK and nazis,” while at the same time advocating for probation on child sex trafficking charges instead of prison.

Armagost said a House floor video was sought on April 17 by Duran and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, seeking to find who took the photo.

“I would’ve told anyone that I did it, as I had nothing to hide,” Armagost said, adding he was never asked.

Armagost noted he had four to six bills in the process with Duran at the time, as well as on another bill with Assistant House Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, who cosponsored the resolution.

He said he announced his resignation on June 1, and “then things suddenly became relevant enough for Dem leadership to suddenly be upset about something.”

Democrats waited until August to “suddenly act offended when I was gone and they no longer needed me,” he concluded.

At the time of the April 11 incident, Armagost was chair of the House Workplace Harassment Committee. He was removed from that position in early August by Pugliese.

On Monday, Pugliese, of Colorado Springs, citing the toxic environment of the House, resigned her seat.

The Aug. 26 resolution drew Duran and Bacon to the podium.

In her comments, Duran told her colleagues that she had worked on the issues with them. “I have always believed, despite our differences, we could rely on basic respect…that has been shattered.”

There could be rage from some, Bacon said during her comments.

Pugliese, surrounded by the Republican members, said everyone should do better. She apologized to Zokaie, noting she had apologized before.

But the challenges to her integrity and character would not stand, Pugliese said. She was not at the Capitol on April 11 and said she never saw the Signal chat.

She committed to finding out who posted the picture on the Internet, and learned it was Armagost. “I’m sorry she [Duran] had bills” with Armagost and that her bills were “more important than your safety.”

“My character has been assaulted, and I have the right to defend myself,” she said.

Duran took exception to Pugliese’s comments. “If you want to talk about your character or lack thereof…let’s have that conversation,” but not now.

She reiterated that position in a statement provided to Colorado Politics this week, in response to Armagost’s post, but the statement was far more about Pugliese’s resignation and her role in the incident.

“I will not stand by while my name or my character are impugned,” said Duran. “It is deeply disappointing that former Minority Leader Rose Pugliese chose to use her long-planned resignation not to reflect on her own record, but to attack my integrity and my caucus.”

Duran said in her eight years in the House, she has built a reputation for “leading with respect, fairness and accountability,” a record she says stands on its own.

“Leadership means confronting difficult moments head-on,” Duran continued, and that means not backing away from calling out behavior that threatens the integrity of the House or the safety of its members.

The incident Pugliese referred to was among those moments, Duran said.

And in a reference to the claims that the resolution was “political theater,” Duran said she raised it not to score political points but because protecting members and “upholding the dignity of this institution is my responsibility.”

As to the incident with Zokaie, Duran said Armagost sharing the photo led to members of the GOP caucus, and that led to degrading comments and online harassment of Zokaie and her family.

Duran said they learned Armagost was responsible by reviewing security footage, and learned about the Signal chat through the reporting of Colorado Public Radio in August. “Rose knew both pieces of information in April and chose not to act,” even after Zokaie asked Pugliese for help, Duran claimed.

Pugliese did not condemn the harassment, and she did not ask her members to stop it, Duran said.

“I will not remain silent while Rose attempts to shift blame for her resignation, distract from her own failures, and attack others to cover her inaction,” Duran said.

As for Armagost, “it is troubling that he continues to disgrace himself and contribute to a culture of harassment online. Clearly, he has learned nothing from this incident.”

Duran said she looks forward to working with the next minority leader and the GOP caucus on “raising the level of respect” in the House, which is not a partisan goal.

“It is time to put this issue to rest,” Duran concluded. “What truly matters is delivering results for Coloradans, strengthening communities,” and “ensuring this chamber reflects the very best of our state. That is the leadership Coloradans deserve and that is the standard I will continue to uphold.”

House Republicans are planning to choose a new minority leader this week.