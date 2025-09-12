Part-time SRO not at Evergreen High School during shooting

The full-time school resource officer was not on duty during the Evergreen High School shooting on Wednesday due to medical leave, and the part-time deputy was nearby working on a traffic crash, police said.

The school’s Parent Teacher Student Association is upset, claiming the mountain town schools have been disregarded by the district and police.

Evergreen High School does have a full-time SRO —trained Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies there to assist with safety — but she was currently on medical leave during the shooting, according to Jacki Kelley, spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

While the officer is on leave, the school had part-time SROs. There weren’t any on scene at the time, with one leaving around 10:30 a.m. for a nearby crash. The part-time SRO is allowed to come and go when needed elsewhere, Kelley said.

The shooting started about two hours later.

“Horrible timing, of course,” Kelley said of the full-time deputy’s medical leave.

Kelley said nearby schools still have a shared SRO, and a full-time SRO may be established in nearby schools in the future.

According to Jeffco Public School’s April FY 2025-26 Budget Development Update, the sheriff’s office required the municipalities to pay 50% of the SROs’ salaries last year.

In the new budget, the district is expected to pay more than $2.2M to replace municipal funding for 50% of its 38 SROs and three sergeants on staff.

There are 145 schools in the district.

Evergreen High School Principal Dr. Skyler Artes told parents that “mountain schools have been deprioritized, and resources are shared” and explained that the school “was deprioritized because we are a small mountain town with less crime than the schools down the hill with SROs,” according to PTSA meeting minutes published on the organization’s website.

“A mom sitting next to me said directly to Dr. Artes, ‘Why does Evergreen High School not have an SRO?'” Evergreen High School PTSA President Cindy Mazeika said, according to The Denver Gazette’s news partner, 9News. “Then another parent asked, what if there’s a shooting?”

SROs did not become a widespread idea until the 1990s.

The practice has faced its share of scrutiny — and support.

Notably, the Denver Public Schools board voted to get rid of SROs in 2020, citing fears of over-policing. Under public pressure following the school shooting at East High School that left two administrators wounded in March 2023, the school board reversed its decision and returned SROs to schools.

Colorado School Safety Resource Center Director Chris Harms told The Denver Gazette that no one tracks the number of school resource officers. The estimate is 200 to 300 to cover 1,900 buildings.

As noted, the state doesn’t fund SROs, with salaries being split between local law enforcement agencies and the school districts.

“Public Safety does the training under a grant that’s running out. The situation in Evergreen is pretty typical; SROs rotate among the schools,” Harms said. “Jeffco is better prepared for this kind of thing than anywhere in the country.”

But SROs can only do so much, according to Jeff Pierson, executive director of safety and security for Jefferson County Public Schools.

Pierson told The Denver Gazette in 2024 that it’s paramount to create a conducive learning environment, in which children feel safe — creating a place that’s culturally safe, not just perimeter safe

“We can provide as much of a secure perimeter as we want. We cannot allow visitors in. We can put secure vestibules and lock doors,” Pierson said. “But what we’ve found is a lot of the tragedies are being done by former students or students, which tells us that we’ve got to pay attention to the internal pieces of mental health awareness.”

Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.