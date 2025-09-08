School for legal-involved students opens in Aurora

Aurora is welcoming a new school campus for students who have been involved in the justice system to help them get their education back on track.

Generation Schools Network announced Aurora’s Community Opportunity Education Campus opening, along with a second campus location in Colorado Springs last week, according to a news release, and the deadline for students to enroll is Sept. 15.

The schools are part of a pilot program developed in response to Colorado HB 24-1216, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in 2024, and created a Bill of Rights for justice-engaged students.

The bill defines a justice-engaged student as “any student involved in the criminal justice system in any capacity, including adjudication, probation, ticketing, detention, diversion, commitment, or community supervision.”

It established a working group made up of the Colorado Department of Education, the Department of Human Services, the Division of Youth Services, and the Judicial Department members who review and make recommendations for understanding the number of justice-engaged students and how to improve their outcomes.

The bill came from a push for better understanding of how many students get involved in the justice system and what their outcomes are. Before the bill, the CDE did not require school districts to track their educational outcomes, leading to questions about who is responsible for ensuring those students get a high school diploma.

Research has shown that students who don’t get a high school diploma are more likely to engage in high-risk behaviors, such as premature sexual activity and early pregnancy, drug and alcohol abuse, violence and crime.

They are also far more likely to be unemployed, incarcerated in prison, earn less over their lifetime, rely on social welfare programs and contribute far less in taxes, imposing a fiscal burden on society.

Generation Schools Network’s two new campuses are designed to help students “reclaim a path to a high school diploma” with customized learning schedules, wraparound services and real-world credentials, according to the news release.

The campuses, which are public schools, are open to justice-engaged youth ages 14 to 21 and are free to students.

“The Community Opportunity Education Campus is one school with two sites and many pathways back to success,” Generation Schools Network CEO Wendy Loloff-Cooper said. “We believe in the power of second chances and the importance of compassionate guidance. Beyond the cost of a human life, data shows it makes economic sense to get youth through high school and on to a future where they can contribute, be healthy and self-sufficient.”

Along with education, students will have access to career exploration, certification programs, internships, college credit support, resume help, interview prep and employer connections, according to the news release. The schools will also offer mental health, substance use support and legal navigation help.

Probation officers, caseworkers and school officials can refer students as well, using the same online form as is used for registration.

Generation Schools Network Vice President Jose Silva said their school model offers a “fresh start with the supports to make it stick.”

“The Community Campus is here to make sure every student — regardless of past circumstances — has a clear, supported path to graduation and success,” Silva said.