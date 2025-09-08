$5M Salvation Army contract on Denver City Council agenda

Denver City Council members will have a full agenda to consider during Monday’s regular meeting.

Of particular interest are five proposed resolutions valued at a total of $6.6 million for rapid rehousing and services for the city’s homeless.

Among the five, the largest is Council Bill 25-1195, which would approve a contract with The Salvation Army for $5,050,000 to provide Rapid-Rehousing (RRH) services. The Transformational Rapid Rehousing Program (TRRH) is expected to serve more than 200 clients, supporting them with financial assistance, rental assistance, move-in support and housing first case management.

Terms of the contract are from Jan. 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, according to city documents.

Other resolutions include mayoral appointments to the Denver Latino Commission, the Denver Commission for People with Disabilities, the Denver African American Commission, and the Denver Nonprofit Engagement Commission.

Other appointments include those to the Bluebird Business Improvement District.

There will be a total of five proclamations at Monday’s meeting — three at the 3:30 p.m. session, celebrating the bravery of school guard crossing guards, recognizing September as National Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and one acknowledging National Service Dog Month.

At the 5:30 p.m. session, the Denver City Council will honor Denverites Penny May and Andrea Albo.

Also at the 5:30 p.m. session are three public hearings on the following council bills:

Council Bill 25-1070 – A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification for 2501 S. High St.

Council Bill 25-1137 – A bill for an ordinance approving the Amended and Restated 27th and Larimer Urban Redevelopment Plan.

Council Bill 25-0628 – A bill for an ordinance concerning recycling and organic material diversion and, in connection therewith, repealing and re-enacting article X, chapter 48, adding a new article XI, chapter 48, adding a new article XV, chapter 10, and amending article I, chapter 24, of the city code.

The Denver City Council will hold its regular meeting on Monday at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.