Douglas County water projects could receive $2.75 million in federal funding

Select Douglas County water districts are poised to receive up to $2.75 million combined for projects dealing with sustainable drinking water or new pipelines.

That’s on top of $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding already allocated for a wastewater project in northwest Douglas County.

Back in May, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, had requested $9 million in federal funding for the Louviers Water & Sanitation District’s drinking water distribution replacement and Castle Rock Water’s Plum Creek to Reuter-Hess Reservoir pipeline projects.

On July 22, the federal House Appropriations Committee advanced a bill that included $1.75 million specifically for Castle Rock’s project. The panel also advanced $1 million for the Louviers project, according to county officials.

The funding still needs the full approval of Congress, which is expected later in the year.

County commissioners had pressed for the dollars during a visit in Washington D.C. last June.

“We are pleased to see our hard work in Washington pay off for our citizens,” Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said in a statement. “It is critically important to make sure their tax dollars come back home to Douglas County.”

Castle Rock pipeline project

Castle Rock Water officials said the $1.75 million is likely the most the project has ever received in outside funding.

The money is needed for a new transmission water pipeline and pump station from Plum Creek in Castle Rock to the Reuter-Hess Reservoir in Parker, a roughly a seven-mile stretch.

The $24.8 million project had earlier been “put on hold until additional funding could be secured,” according to Castle Rock Assistant Director Mark Henderson.

“It is a high priority of Castle Rock Water to ensure the sustainability of its water supplies by relying less on nonrenewable groundwater and investing in renewable water sources,” Henderson told The Denver Gazette in an email.

“This project helps to achieve that goal,”he said. “The pipeline will allow for the storage of renewable surface water, alluvial groundwater and reuse water that the Town of Castle Rock owns in Plum Creek and in Rueter Hess Reservoir.”

The new pipeline expects to pump 1,000 acre-feet of water annually in an area of 200,000 residents.

Boebert originally requested $5 million for pipeline construction.

“The project will be a valuable use of taxpayer dollars because Castle Rock Water primarily relies on non-renewable ground water that threatens long-term sustainability of the water supply,” Boebert said in a May 2 letter to the House Appropriations Committee.

The appropriations committee earmarked $1.75 million for the project.

Originally, Castle Rock Water anticipated only sourcing money from development and existing customer fees.

“The potential federal funds are significant and can help achieve a phase of the project or potentially the full project, depending on additional funds that can be secured,” Henderson said.

“The shared goal,” he said, “is to build this project in the most financially efficient manner possible as soon as possible to allow for storage of excess renewable and reusable supplies for peak demand season and future drought protection.”

Louviers drinking water project

A major water project aims to replace about 12,000 feet of aged galvanized steel pipe, including 86 service lines and 15 fire hydrants, in a small northwest Douglas County town.

The project, called the Louvier’s Water & Sanitation District Water Distribution Replacement, will provide residents with “cleaner drinking water, increase system reliability, and enable better fire flow capacity,” Douglas County officials said in a news release.

“The existing system is deteriorated and undersized, posing risks to water quality and fire protection,” officials said.

Boebert, in her funding request, said the Louviers project provides “critical infrastructure” that helps “move forward regional drinking water and wastewater projects, helping the greater Douglas County area as a whole.”

“These funds mean more than just an opportunity to ensure clean water and fire protection,” Douglas County Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle, who represents northwest Douglas County, said in a statement.

“These funds are an investment in the health, well-being, and future of our county,” he said.

New water treatment facility near Sterling Ranch

Meanwhile, near Louviers, a new million wastewater treatment facility near Chatfield Reservoir seeks to improve water quality in the area.

The $20 million facility is funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The project would benefit five nearby communities, according to Dominion Water & Wastewater officials, who oversee the project.

Officials aim to complete what’s called the Chatfield Reclamation project by 2028.

Littleton’s new wastewater site is located near the Ravenna Country club next to Roxborough Park and Sterling Ranch.

“Our top three issues in Colorado are always water, water, water,” Boebert said at the project’s groundbreaking ceremonies last week.

“Whatever we can do to reclaim that water to restore and assure the folks who are going to be receiving this water is something we need to put as a priority,” Boebert said.

For Douglas County Commissioner George Teal, it’s about adjusting to the county’s growth.

“As Douglas County thrives and grows, we know maintaining a healthy water supply is a primary concern for our residents,” Teal said in a statement.

“With this funding,” he added, “we will be able to help ensure our community’s water supply for years to come.”