Foliage wasn’t the only green stuff at Fete des Fleurs | NONPROFIT REGISTER

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Denver

News: Sesame Street’s Kermit the Frog sang about how it’s not easy being green, and while that may have been true for him, a committee headed by Lauren Perlmutter and Sarah Mohapp had no trouble raising a lot of green for Denver Botanic Gardens at the 41st Fete des Fleurs.

A record crowd of 800-plus turned out for the Aug. 22 gala held at the gardens, raising what is expected to be an enviable six-figure amount for such DBG programs as the Urban Food Initiatives which in 2024 grew and shared some 13,000 pounds of produce with those living in food desert neighborhoods, and a new, 4.5-acre solar garden at DBG’s Chatfield Farms campus that will generate enough clean energy to fully operate Chatfield Farms and some of York Street, along with additional subsidized energy for about 175 income-qualifying Denver households. Fete proceeds also will help fund educational programs, free admission and sustainable landscape guidelines for Denver Public Schools.

Final income won’t be known until a Text to Bid campaign ends on Sept. 1, but as of Aug. 27, $712,00 was in hand, just $8,000 shy of the $720,000 goal. In addition to sponsorships and ticket sales, the event’s bottom line was enhanced by gifts from Friends of the Fete ($30,000) and Molson Coors’ Cheers to Our Rocky Mountain Water Matching Gift Fund ($50,000).

“Fete des Fleurs grows more spectacular every year,” said Mary Lee Chin, president of the DBG board. Chin also asked guests to stand and lift a toast to the memory of Brian Vogt, who had served as DBG’s chief executive officer from April, 2007, until he succumbed to cancer on March 25, 2025.

“Brian transformed the gardens and left us an incredible legacy,” Chin said.

“With 800-plus people, this is our biggest Fete yet, and we are grateful for your support,” added Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd, the interim CEO.

GH Phipps Construction Companies was Fete’s presenting sponsor, and President Todd Ruff was there with his wife, Kristi. He pointed out that GH Phipps has a 60-year history with the gardens, having built structures that include the new Freyer Newman Center and the iconic Orangery, both on the York Street campus.

Committee member Christi Klopp, there with husband, Jake, arrived at the party by way of the University of Denver, where she had received her Ph.D. in psychology. “I literally ran from the hooding ceremony to here,” she said with a laugh.

Other familiar faces in the crowd: Peter, David and Molly Coors; board vice chair Marianne Sulser and husband, Tim; former Denver City Council member Jolon Clark, now the executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation; longtime DBG supporter Newell Grant; John Beauprez and Monica Owens Beauprez with their friend, DBG donor Auna Jornayvez; Dr. Jandel Allen-Davis, president of Craig Hospital and a former member of the DBG board, with her husband, Anthony; and CBS Colorado meteorologist Lauren Whitney with hubby Walker Monfort, executive vice president of the Colorado Rockies.

About the organization: Denver Botanic Gardens is committed to showcasing beautiful gardens appropriate for a semi-arid climate while advancing pollinator habitat restoration, water-efficient gardening and sustainable agriculture principles through educational programs and partnerships. The DBG has campuses at 1007 York St., Denver, and at Chatfield Farms in Littleton.

Website: botanicgardens.org

