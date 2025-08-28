Douglas County opens new shelter for domestic violence victims

A new facility in Douglas County opened to offer shelter and counseling services to those needing safe space during a domestic violence situation.

Douglas County’s safe house location won’t be shared due to the concern for the safety of the victims it serves. Some victims have already stayed at the new facility for more than a week, according to county and service provider officials.

Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Castle Rock on Tuesday.

TESSA, a Colorado-based nonprofit, operates the new safe house. The county contributed $350,000 for it. The facility offers emergency shelter, food, case management, counseling, and support to victims and their children.

“Some of the most difficult challenges can remain hidden,” Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said in a statement.

“For women and children facing domestic violence, financial barriers tied to housing or economic dependence can make it incredibly difficult to leave an unsafe situation,” he said. “That’s why this new safehouse is so important.”

Throughout Colorado, 37% of women and 31% of men have experienced either physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Statewide, there are approximately 59 organizations throughout 39 cities offering domestic violence-related services, according to domesticshelters.org.

TESSA annually helps more than 17,000 people through “confidential, trauma-informed services that promote long-term stability and well-being,” officials said.

“With this safehouse, survivors can find protection, legal advocacy, and trauma-informed counseling right here at home,” they said.

Douglas County and TESSA officials called the safehouse’s opening a “milestone,” adding the facility was built quickly.

During its inception, Douglas County community members stocked the safe house with non-perishable foods, linens, clothing, toiletries and toys.

The facility houses 35 beds and allows domestic violence victims several weeks to stay and receive services, according to TESSA and county officials.

“Having access to a confidential safe house, legal support, and mental health care can mean the difference between continued trauma and a path toward healing,” officials said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the TESSA SafeLine at 303-535-3917.