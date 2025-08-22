Aurora’s Martin Luther King Jr. Library gets $2.5M renovation

Aurora’s newly renovated and expanded Martin Luther King Jr. Library will be unveiled to the public in early November, boasting a variety of upgrades thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave., has new improvements, including an expansion that doubles the library’s original size to 14,000 square feet and additional technology and youth learning zones, according to a library news release Wednesday.

Improvements to the library came from a $2.5 million federal grant to support Aurora Public Library’s strategic and facilities master plan, which includes expansions and improvements to several Aurora libraries.

The library opened in 2004 and in 2024 saw more than 70,000 visits, more than 12,000 items checked out and hosted 1,660 program participants, according to the release.

Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway, is up next on the renovation roster, with a $3 million federal grant that will go toward expanding youth services and other amenities.

The city’s library system will shut down the two smallest libraries, Chambers Plaza and Iliff Square, on Oct. 24. Staff from the two libraries will be reassigned to Central Library and Martin Luther King Jr. Library, according to the release.

“Doubling the footprint of Martin Luther King Library in northwest Aurora is one of the greatest news of the year for us,” Ginger White Brunetti, director of library and cultural services, said. “We understand this comes with impact in the areas around Chambers and Iliff libraries with the reassigning of staff and closing of those facilities. This decision was not easy, and we understand people will be affected.”

Central, Martin Luther King and Hoffman libraries are in “close proximity” to the Chambers Plaza area, according to the news release. To supplement library resources in the Iliff Square area, Aurora Public Library plans to increase Bookmobile visits to parks, the recreation center and other places where people can check out and return items.

Aurora Public Library has a total of seven branches and one bookmobile. Last year, the system had 560,000 visits.