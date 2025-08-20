Wily weeds win the day in Dougco due to callous commishes — | NOONAN

One of the most important responsibilities of government at every level is to deliver trustworthy decisions. Leave it to today’s Douglas County commissioners, the men who lost 70% to 30% in their attempt to transform Douglas County into a home-rule county, to once again make opaque decisions, ignoring pressing needs in the county.

In an Aug. 12 land-use session, the commissioners heard a plan to develop property south of C-470 bounded by Kendrick Castillo Way (formerly Lucent Blvd) and Plaza Drive and Plaza Circle. Locals and travelers will recognize the land from C-470. It’s the weedy area just south of the highway and west of Children’s Hospital. The land comprises roughly 15 acres that could be in-fill housing near two hospitals and other medical facilities, several large office buildings, and built-out retail properties including Target, restaurants and well-known shops and community facilities.

Ben Franklin Academy, a charter school, is located across the street from the 15 acres. Nearby are single-family homes, the Highlands Ranch-DU golf course, and other multi-family developments. In prospect, some day in the distant future, RTD may put up a transportation hub with adjacent retail. In other words, given the property is currently unused and covered with thistle and other wily weeds, but in a viable location for development, why not put up about 400 units of multi-family rental dwellings?

The units would serve employees of the nearby hospitals; aerospace industry office staff; retail workers at the well-developed Town Hall and Kendrick Castillo intersections; county workers such as firefighters, sheriffs and teachers; and the general population living on the southwest side of the metro area.

Pagewest Acquisitions would be the lead developer of the 400-unit project with roughly 325 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments from 600 square-feet to 1,200 square-feet and 75 townhomes up to 1,800 square-feet. The project was set to rent all units at market rates. The land itself, 15 acres in two parcels, would be leased from the Englewood McLellan Reservoir Foundation.

The land-use for multi-family dwellings complies with zoning rules of the Highlands Ranch Planned Development (HRPD) that allow this project “by right.” The property is zoned for industrial and commercial uses and multi-family residences. The project was placed in front of the commissioners because it would increase the number of dwelling units by 400, making it a major amendment to the HRPD.

As stated in the Douglas County Planning Services staff report, “This Amendment does not propose to rezone land within the Highlands Ranch Planned Development, it simply increases the allowed number of dwelling units by roughly 1%. Multifamily residential is already a Use Permitted by Right in Planning Area 85 per Section X-B of the Highlands Ranch Planned Development.”

Pagewest did its due diligence. It contacted landowners proximate to the property for their comments. It reviewed the project with affected county and Highlands Ranch agencies and secured their okay. It worked with Benjamin Franklin Academy, a charter school, to ensure safe access to the school. It committed to putting up $1 million for a stop light at a critical intersection affecting entrance to the school. The traffic study showed the number of cars moving through the area would not cause congestion even at rush hour.

Not one entity included in the due diligence objected to the project, including Children’s Hospital. Nevertheless, County Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle, former Republican legislator at the state Capitol, determined the development would interfere with the mountain view of children receiving care. Pagewest stated the height of the highest units would be lower than the first floor of the hospital, preserving the line of sight to the mountains. Van Winkle was unmoved.

Commissioners Van Winkle and Abe Laydon questioned the traffic analysis of the thoroughly documented report from both the county’s engineer and the developer’s consultant. Even though the county engineer patiently explained Kendrick Castillo Way could handle the traffic easily well into the future, the commissioners remained unimpressed.

Van Winkle also didn’t like the notion the units were all rentals. He wants more housing in Highlands Ranch for purchase. It apparently doesn’t concern him many workers commuting to Dougco everyday cannot afford to buy a housing unit. Think of the many workers in the nearby hospitals who commute from Lakewood or other cities north because they cannot afford Highlands Ranch single-family or townhome housing prices. With this rental housing, they could walk to work and save up for that home purchase.

Van Winkle was confused the land for the project would be under lease from the Englewood McLellan Reservoir Foundation. Properties built on the leased land would always be in a rental arrangement and not available for purchase. The Dougco Planning Commission voted 8-0 to authorize the project. The County Commissioners voted 3-0 to can the development. Van Winkle and Laydon announced the project “adversely affects the public interest or enjoyment of the adjacent land.” Commissioner George Teal went along to go along. Roughly 600 to 700 potential Dougco residents lose out. Thistles and other wily weeds won the day. Well done, commissioners.

Paula Noonan owns Colorado Capitol Watch, the state’s premier legislature tracking platform.