Colorado Politics Calendar Sept. 7-13

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, SEPT. 7

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83329445419 to join the meeting

, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83329445419 to join the meeting (D) Colorado Democratic Party: Monthly Initiative Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Cherry Creek Republican Women General Meeting , 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Meeting , 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting , 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link

, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee , 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 6-7 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting , 6-7 p.m., contact ayd@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 6-7 p.m., contact ayd@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Meeting , 6:30 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver

, 6:30 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Meeting , 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for more information

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact chair@cohd29.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Socials Working Group , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

, 7-8 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting , 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Website Working Group, 8-9 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Campaign Stakeholder Meeting , 9-9:30 a.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information

, 9-9:30 a.m., contact info@coloradodems.org for more information (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group , 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Mesa County Democratic Party: Chairs Monthly Office Hours , 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

, 5-7 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder

, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: IC Book Club , 6-7:30 p.m., 2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

, 6-7:30 p.m., 2401 E. Colfax Ave., Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 40 Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora

, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Englewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 7000 S. Windermere St., Englewood (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative , 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver

, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 5151 W. 1st Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting , 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Arapahoe County Working Group, 7:15-8:15 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Progressive Vets Luncheon , 12-1 p.m., 324 1/2 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs

, 12-1 p.m., 324 1/2 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: No On 109/110 Working Group Meeting , 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 5-6 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 GOTV Kick Off , 5:30 p.m., 3445 S. Broadway, Denver

, 5:30 p.m., 3445 S. Broadway, Denver (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Century Club Wine Tasting , 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact arapahoedems.org for more information

, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting , 6-7 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., #450, Lakewood

, 6-7 p.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., #450, Lakewood (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 38 Reunion & Campaign Fundraiser , 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd38-reunion

, 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/hd38-reunion (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

, 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading , 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield (R) CU Republicans: Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting , 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting , 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information

, 7-8 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Social Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 3550 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

FRIDAY, SEPT. 11

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting , 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast , 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

, 9-10:30 a.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting , 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Republican Women , 9:30-11 a.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., #450, Lakewood

, 9:30-11 a.m., 13952 Denver W. Pkwy., #450, Lakewood (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting , 10 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

, 10 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Momma Mountains Meetup , 10-11 a.m., 100 N. Steersman Way, Eagle

, 10-11 a.m., 100 N. Steersman Way, Eagle (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting , 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting , 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood

, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., #102, Englewood (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting , 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

, 12-2 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Summer Picnic , 1 p.m., 3550 S. Raleigh St., Denver

, 1 p.m., 3550 S. Raleigh St., Denver Colorado League of Women Voters: HD 18 & SD 11 Candidate Forums , 1-3:30 p.m., 207 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, send questions to lwvppr@gmail.com

, 1-3:30 p.m., 207 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, send questions to lwvppr@gmail.com (D) Park County Democratic Party: Dems FUNdraiser , 1-4 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/parkfundraiser2026

, 1-4 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/parkfundraiser2026 (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Panel Discussion with VETI , 2:30-3:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

, 2:30-3:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood (D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: The Big Tent Event , 4-6 p.m., 8913 US 50, Salida

, 4-6 p.m., 8913 US 50, Salida (D) Fremont County Democratic Party: FDR Dinner, 5-7 p.m., contact fcdpco@gmail.com for more information

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13