Michael Allen says a weakened justice system, rising crime drove him to run for attorney general

Michael Allen said he is running for attorney general because he believes Colorado’s criminal justice system has been weakened by recent legislation and that rising crime is directly increasing the cost of living.

A Navy veteran and longtime prosecutor, Allen argued that Colorado needs an attorney general who focuses on public safety, rather than on “political lawsuits,” and who understands how crime drives up insurance rates, retail prices and business costs. He said his goal is to “get back to basics” — reducing crime to reduce costs.

Allen is running against David Willson in the Republican primary.

The winner of the GOP primary will advance to the general election to face one of the four Democratic candidates: Jena Griswold, Hetal Doshi, Michael Dougherty and David Seligman.

Attorney General Phil Weiser is term limited. He is running to be Colorado’s next governor.

With more than 20 years of prosecutorial experience, Allen is currently serving as the district attorney for Colorado’s 4th Judicial District, which includes El Paso and Teller counties. He was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024.

Allen said he has led major cases, including prosecuting the Club Q mass shooting suspect. He also worked to create a motor vehicle theft unit, and he oversees the state’s Election Integrity Unit, he said.

Allen argued that, with all statewide offices turning over, voters want someone with a proven record of reducing crime. He contrasts his prosecutorial background with what he describes as an Attorney General’s Office that is focused on national politics, lawsuits against presidential administrations and bureaucratic growth. He points to Colorado’s high rankings in violent crime, property crime and auto theft as evidence that the state needs a different approach.

He frames himself as the only candidate who has prosecuted criminals, reduced crime and delivered measurable results.

Allen said that during his “Crushing Crime and Costs Tour,” he consistently heard that Colorado residents are most worried about rising crime, the cost of living, a lack of follow-through from state leaders and the feeling that rural communities are being ignored.

He also pointed to a Common Sense Institute study estimating that crime costs Colorado about $27 billion each year or roughly $4,600 per resident.

When asked about specific priorities if he is elected, Allen said he will focus on the following:

Aggressively prosecuting fentanyl trafficking, cartels and organized crime

Reversing legislation that he argues weakened accountability for repeat and violent offenders

Strengthening consumer protection against scams targeting vulnerable residents

Reducing costs by reducing crime, which he frames as the most direct economic relief the attorney can deliver

Allen has been endorsed by the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, Colorado Springs Police Protective Association, former Gov. Bill Owens, former Attorney General John Suthers and U.S. Reps. Gabe Evans and Jeff Crank.

Editor’s Note: Republican candidate David Willson did not respond to Colorado Politics’ request for an interview.