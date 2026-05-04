Colorado approves $13 million for 48 water projects amid statewide drought

The Colorado Water Conservation Board recently approved an additional $13 million in funding for 48 projects through its Water Plan Grant and Water Supply Reserve Fund Programs for drought and wildfire-impacted communities.

To date, the board has allocated more than $40 million to 136 local projects across the state.

“Organizations across the state are implementing these projects to do their part in moving Colorado’s Water Plan Partner Actions forward,” said Lauren Ris, the director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board. “These locally driven efforts—from agricultural producers to municipalities to watershed groups—demonstrate a collective commitment to building a resilient and water-wise future. The importance of this work is underscored by worsening drought conditions. We are putting efforts to protect water resources front and center.”

Projects set to receive funding include new irrigation equipment for Denver Public Schools, a water budget program in Snowmass, and a dam improvement project in Trinidad.

“This level of demand for our Water Plan Grants shows just how much water users across Colorado rely on these investments,” said Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs. “It also speaks to the incredible work happening on the ground to conserve water and build more resilient systems that will serve communities and our water resources for generations to come.”

As of last week, 100% of Colorado is experiencing some severity of drought. The state activated a drought task force last month after determining 97% of the state was in moderate to severe drought.

“We are facing increased risk this coming year for June and July. Significantly increased risk in the front range in western Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “There are significant drought conditions, which have caused a much higher fire risk.”

Scott Weiser contributed to this story.