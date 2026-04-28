Dick Wadhams charts Colorado’s rocky political shifts | The OpEdge Podcast

In the latest episode of The OpEdge — The Gazette’s new opinion podcast — veteran campaign winner, political analyst and Gazette columnist Dick Wadhams dissects the electoral shifts of Colorado politics with OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger.

Wadhams charts the curious cases of Colorado’s Democratic and Republican Parties, the surge of unaffiliated voters and where the state may be headed in the future.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: