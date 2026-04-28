NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Dick Wadhams charts Colorado’s rocky political shifts | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 04/28/2026 | updated 50 minutes ago
Dick Wadhams joins The OpEdge

In the latest episode of The OpEdge — The Gazette’s new opinion podcast — veteran campaign winner, political analyst and Gazette columnist Dick Wadhams dissects the electoral shifts of Colorado politics with OpEdge host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger.

Wadhams charts the curious cases of Colorado’s Democratic and Republican Parties, the surge of unaffiliated voters and where the state may be headed in the future.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

Avatar photo
Tony Olivero

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado Democrats eye new state requirements for ICE facilities

Colorado state representatives voted along party lines to pass a bill establishing additional inspection requirements for immigration detention centers and expanding civil liabilities related to sharing information with federal immigration authorities. It’s the latest proposal to come out of the state Capitol ,which has embraced so-called “sanctuary laws,” which limit or prohibit cooperation with federal […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests