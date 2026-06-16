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Lindsay Datko on school safety, misconduct and transparency in Jeffco schools | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 06/16/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Lindsey Datko joins The OpEdge

Jeffco Kids First founder Lindsay Datko joins The OpEdge to explore concerns about school safety, staff misconduct and transparency in Jefferson County Schools.

Datko tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger why she believes Colorado’s second-largest district has too often prioritized self-protection over accountability, citing a sweeping safety audit, a federal Title IX finding and what she sees as the key challenges facing Jeffco’s next superintendent.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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