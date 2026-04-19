Denver City Council eyes millions for infrastructure, airport spending

The Denver City Council meeting Monday will be light, with no required public hearing set, but it does have several big-ticket infrastructure and airport spending items on the agenda.

A lot of money is on the table this week, with $6.5 million earmarked for asphalt replacement for 95 lane miles of local, collector, and arterial streets.

The work will be performed citywide and will include traffic control, installation of signs and pavement markings, and public information.

Then there’s a pair of five-year contracts totaling $20 million for on-call landside facilities maintenance and repair service at Denver International Airport.

Resolution requests filed with the city by airport officials identified the vendors as Blue Sky Builders LLC and WCG Construction.

City documents note that the contracts will establish on-call services for qualified contractors for landside facilities, maintenance and repair support as required, on an as-needed basis.

These services will include trades such as electrical systems, HVAC, plumbing, carpentry, glazing, painting, appliance and car-washing repairs and fire protection services.

DIA is also seeking to amend a contract with aviation consulting firm Ricondo & Associates, Inc., adding two years and $750,000 for a new total of $2.25 million for advanced airfield planning related to deicing infrastructure, taxiway configuration and design/construction phasing, and technical planning support that meets federal requirements for a future runway.

From the South Platte River Committee, Denver City Council members will review a resolution approving a $9.7 million grant agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation for improvements to the Alameda Avenue Underpass, from Kalamath Street to Cherokee Street.

There are no required public hearings and only one proclamation to be presented.

The proclamation, sponsored by Councilmember Paul Kashmann, will honor April 22, 2026, as Earth Day 56.

Denver City Council meetings continue to be held in the Parr-Widener Community Room as renovations in the council chambers progress.

Seating is limited, and the room will fill quickly.

The Denver City Council’s regular meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday, with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.