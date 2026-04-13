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Colorado Senate takes up $46.8B budget after House delay over bill reading

By 04/13/2026 | updated 49 minutes ago
Getty Images Insode the Colorado legislature at the Colorado Capitol in Denver,

The proposed $46.8 billion 2026–27 budget is now in the Senate’s hands after arriving later than expected when the House process stalled over a request from Republican Rep. Brandi Bradley to have the 661‑page bill read at length.

Bradley’s request forced the full bill to be read on Thursday and Friday, pushing the House to work through the weekend.

Lawmakers ultimately passed the budget on Saturday, with all Republicans except Rep. Rick Taggart of Grand Junction voting against it. One Democrat, Rep. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch, also opposed the bill.

The budget consists of an omnibus bill and 64 accompanying measures, known as orbitals, all of which were approved by the House, most with bipartisan support.

Notable exceptions included amendments affecting the Cover All Coloradans program, which provides health care coverage to undocumented children and pregnant women, and a reduction of the state’s general fund reserves from 15% to 13%.

The Senate will now take up the budget, sponsored in that chamber by Joint Budget Committee members Sens. Jeff Bridges, D‑Greenwood Village, Barbara Kirkmeyer, R‑Brighton, and Judy Amabile, D‑Boulder.

Debate is not expected to take as long as it did in the House.

Senators will also consider several House‑passed amendments, including one that removes Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s ability to use about $260,000 in general fund dollars to acquire additional wolves for the state’s reintroduction program. Another House amendment restores nearly $240,000 in cash funds and three full‑time employees to the Treasurer’s Office for the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund.

There is little room for major changes, as the Joint Budget Committee worked to close a $1.5 billion deficit while drafting the budget.

Democrats have attributed the shortfall to the federal budget passed during the Trump administration, while Republicans argue that state Democrats created the deficit by expanding services without raising revenue.

Once the budget clears both chambers, it will head to the governor, who may veto specific provisions but cannot add new ones.

Marianne Goodland contributed to this story.

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