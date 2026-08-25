Douglas County Schools puts $54M mill levy override on November ballot

The Douglas County School District board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to place a $54 million mill levy override on the November ballot, sending the funding request to voters after months of discussion about the district’s financial challenges.

The proposed override comes as school districts across the Denver metro area grapple with budget pressures. Jefferson County Public Schools recently approved a $133 million mill levy override request for voters, citing similar concerns about funding and rising operational costs.

The largest portion of Douglas County’s proposed measure, $21.4 million, would be dedicated to increasing compensation for teachers and staff by 4%.

Throughout recent discussions, Superintendent Erin Kane, district employees and school principals described ongoing staffing and retention challenges, arguing that salary levels have made it difficult for the district to remain competitive.

Kane said Douglas County School District receives some of the lowest per-pupil public funding in the metro area and noted that only about 3% of district employees are administrators, compared with a statewide average of nearly 5%.

Other major components of the proposal include $12 million for charter schools, as well as funding ranging from $1 million to $5 million for school resource officers, expanded programs for students with disabilities, instructional materials and workforce development programs.

District officials said the override is necessary to address both immediate budget pressures and long-term competitiveness concerns.

According to district estimates, rising healthcare costs are expected to add roughly $5 million in expenses, while fuel and energy costs could increase by another $6 million. Together with other financial pressures, those costs contribute to a projected budget gap of $15 million to $18 million.

If voters approve the measure, homeowners would pay about $33.70 annually for every $100,000 of assessed home value, according to district staff. For a home valued at $700,000, that would amount to about $236 per year.

“For me, recommending this MLO for the ballot is about ensuring that today’s students have access to the same exceptional opportunities my children and so many others in our community were fortunate to receive,” Kane said in a statement.

After extensive discussion, board members agreed voters should have the opportunity to decide whether to provide additional funding for the district.

While several directors acknowledged concerns about asking residents to pay higher property taxes during a period of economic uncertainty, they said the district’s needs and track record of success with previous voter-approved funding measures justified placing the question on the ballot.

Board members repeatedly emphasized the potential benefits for students, staff and district programs before voting 7-0 to send the measure to voters.