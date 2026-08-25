Drones rejoin Aspen Acres fire response amid stable containment entering 9th week

Unmanned aircraft systems have begun roaming areas of rough terrain where the 77% contained Aspen Acres fire continues to burn to aid firefighters, incident command announced on Monday and Tuesday.

Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 7 requested their help locating heat signatures within rough terrain using infrared sensors and determining whether those areas are safe for crews to reach.

Nearly 150 firefighters remain on the fire, less than 10% of the amount at its peak response in July. The drones will not replace those firefighters and can provide crews “real-time or near real-time” information, according to incident command.

The fire has not grown in reported acreage since Aug. 10, and crews have held their 77% containment since Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of San Isabel Electric customers affected by a power outage in Rye on Tuesday surpassed 1,000, according to theSan Isabel Electric Association.

Monday’s announcement was the first about drone use under the new incident command team from Wyoming, which took over on Aug. 15. Drones also helped hundreds more firefighters working containment lines at night in July, according to the incident command page.

The 102,003-acre fire entered its ninth week burning on Monday after igniting on June 29. Since then, six incident management teams, three critical and three type 3, have taken control of the response to the blaze.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place above the active fire area, and the Pike-San Isabel National Forest remains closed.

Fire fighting crews hope to continue repairing fire lines and extinguishing hot spots in containment areas.