NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Drones rejoin Aspen Acres fire response amid stable containment entering 9th week

By 08/25/2026 | updated 21 hours ago
A skidder pulls logs on Monday. (Courtesy of Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 7)

Unmanned aircraft systems have begun roaming areas of rough terrain where the 77% contained Aspen Acres fire continues to burn to aid firefighters, incident command announced on Monday and Tuesday.

Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 7 requested their help locating heat signatures within rough terrain using infrared sensors and determining whether those areas are safe for crews to reach.

Nearly 150 firefighters remain on the fire, less than 10% of the amount at its peak response in July. The drones will not replace those firefighters and can provide crews “real-time or near real-time” information, according to incident command.

The fire has not grown in reported acreage since Aug. 10, and crews have held their 77% containment since Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of San Isabel Electric customers affected by a power outage in Rye on Tuesday surpassed 1,000, according to theSan Isabel Electric Association.

Monday’s announcement was the first about drone use under the new incident command team from Wyoming, which took over on Aug. 15. Drones also helped hundreds more firefighters working containment lines at night in July, according to the incident command page.

The 102,003-acre fire entered its ninth week burning on Monday after igniting on June 29. Since then, six incident management teams, three critical and three type 3, have taken control of the response to the blaze.

A temporary flight restriction remains in place above the active fire area, and the Pike-San Isabel National Forest remains closed.

Fire fighting crews hope to continue repairing fire lines and extinguishing hot spots in containment areas.

The Aspen Acres fire by the numbers (Small multiple line chart)
Avatar photo
Cleo Westin

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Buc-ee's and El Paso County: What to know ahead of the public hearing

Controversial plans for the second Colorado location of the Texas travel chain Buc-ee’s are making their debut in El Paso County’s public hearing process. Interest in the project has been high from the start, defining over a year of local politics in the small town of Palmer Lake where it was originally proposed. El Paso […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Douglas County Schools puts $54M mill levy override on November ballot

The Douglas County School District board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to place a $54 million mill levy override on the November ballot, sending the funding request to voters after months of discussion about the district’s financial challenges. The proposed override comes as school districts across the Denver metro area grapple with budget pressures. Jefferson […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests