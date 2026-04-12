JBS plant employees ratify tentative agreement

Workers at a JBS beef processing plant in Greeley ratified a tentative agreement Sunday, ending months of negotiations over a new contract.

The two-year collective bargaining agreement covers nearly 3,800 workers, according to the United Food Commercial Workers Local 7 Union.

“The new agreement secures JBS-leading wage increases, defends workers against increases in healthcare costs, and protects workers from having to pay for personal protective equipment that should be paid for by the company,” the union said in a Sunday news release.

The union previously accused JBS of unfair labor practices and retaliation against employees who took part in union activities, allegations the company has denied.

“This tentative agreement is a testament to the incredible resolve of our members at the JBS Greeley plant,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7. “These workers stood together on the picket line for three weeks, through extreme weather, because they knew their worth and refused to be disrespected. Today, that sacrifice has been rewarded. This is what union power looks like.”

Workers at the plant began a multi-week strike on March 16 after eight months of failed negotiations. Nearly 4,000 employees joined the strike at JBS’s flagship plant, which created a “meaningful loss in market share,” according to the union.

Employees returned to work on April 7.

On Friday, State Senator Robert Rodriguez introduced a worker safety bill that would prohibit employers from deducting wages for personal protective equipment and require meat packaging plants to provide employees reasonable access to restrooms.

“Both pieces are critical protections that preserve human dignity for this dehumanizing industry,” the union said.