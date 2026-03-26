100 days until America250: Five host cities unveiled for July 4 celebrations

America250, the entity tasked by Congress with marking the United States’ semiquincentennial, on Thursday revealed further details about its sweeping plans to celebrate the milestone.

America250 chairwoman Rosie Rios launched the official 100-day countdown to July 4, and said the organization is creating “the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history” through block party events planned throughout the country. America250 unveiled five major host cities to host the initiative, promising more to come as the anniversary looms.

“This commission has laid out the foundation for what promises to be the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history,” Rios told reporters.

In New York City, residents will witness the ball drop in Times Square at 11:59 p.m. on July 3, the first time it has ever done so outside of New Year’s Eve. The custom-made ball will be illuminated with crystals representing ideals outlined in the Declaration of Independence: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Across the country, Milwaukee is hosting a July 4 celebration alongside Lake Michigan featuring live music, including from Jelly Roll, Sam Barber, and Jonah Kagen.

In Los Angeles, America250 is hosting a concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4, “bringing together major musical artists and patriotic tributes for an in-person audience up to 50,000 and a nationwide livestream audience.” Meanwhile, South Carolina is hosting an America250 celebration in Charleston’s Waterfront Park, with the largest fireworks display in the Southeast.

Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is also hosting a July 4 festival for military families and the public that is expected to draw over 100,000 people, according to America250 organizers. The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert will feature Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield, and the 101st Airborne Division Band.

America250 is the commission Congress established a decade ago to lead initiatives throughout 2026 that mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Another parallel entity, Freedom 250, was spearheaded this year by President Donald Trump, giving rise to rumors that a rivalry is building between the two groups.

During a press conference detailing the five host “block party” locations this week, Kellyanne Conway, an America250 commissioner with close ties to the Trump administration, appeared to dismiss such speculation, as she heralded “great collaboration” between the two groups.

“We’re also very happy to be partners alongside Freedom 250 and the White House Task Force 250 as well,” Conway said as she stood alongside Rios. “We have full alignment around a shared goal of making this the biggest and most inspirational moment for at least one of them in our nation’s young but inspiring and very robust history. I had the opportunity to discuss what we’re doing with the President, with the chief of staff, with members of the Cabinet, and with others who are so aligned. And I think that’s incredibly important, because we are one movement and one nation having this one celebration.”

Conway emphasized the celebration as an ideologically neutral event.

“I would also say that this birthday is truly tripartisan in nature. People call themselves Republicans, Democrats, independents. [But] they call themselves Americans first, and that allows them to feel that they can partake in the excitement every day that leads up to this in the next 100 days,” she said.