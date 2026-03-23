Trump open to $5 billion ICE funding cut if SAVE Act package passes

President Donald Trump signaled he is open to a $5 billion funding cut for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if the Senate passes the Save America Act, along with other amendments.

“I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,'” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday night. “It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people – UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.”

The president then urged Senate Republicans to combine all of those bills and amendments into one piece of legislation, eliminate the filibuster, and skip their two-week Easter recess, due to start at the end of this week, if needed to pass it.

Trump also warned Republicans against voting to strike down what is now slated to be a massive bill.

“Let Leader Thune clearly identify those few ‘Republicans’ that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again!” he added.

Trump’s post marks the first concession he has made to Democrats since the shutdown stalemate over Department of Homeland Security funding began over a month ago.

Senate Democrats have sought cuts to ICE funding in their demands to end the now 37-day partial government shutdown.

The concession from Trump is still unlikely to yield a breakthrough.

Democrats have demanded more sweeping DHS reform, such as requiring all ICE officers to wear body cameras and judicial warrants for immigration operations.

Trump’s desire to bundle the bills and amendments together also risks imperiling the appropriations legislation.

Senate Democrats have been strongly against the SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote. They also just struck down a desired amendment of Trump’s, specifically one that would ban transgender athletes from playing in women’s sports.

There is, however, pressure to fund the agency, which has underneath it the Transportation Security Administration.

Working over a month without pay, TSA officers have begun calling out of work or quitting altogether, resulting in longer wait times at some major airports.

Trump appeared to find a temporary solution for the staff shortages earlier this weekend: deploying ICE to assist in airport screenings.

The ICE officers are due to report at numerous airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on Monday.