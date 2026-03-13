House Ethics Committee to begin hearing on Weinberg complaint

The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday will begin a hearing requested by Rep. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland, tied to an ethics complaint filed against him by Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park.

The ethics committee had found probable cause on two issues contained in the Bradley complaint: inappropriate comments made to female lawmakers, in two separate incidents; and the alleged use of a master key to access restricted areas of the state Capitol without permission.

The allegations were contained in a July ethics complaint.

Weinberg faced seven complaints, all told, including the allegations of inappropriate comments, the issue with the master key and claims of using campaign funds for personal items, such as cigars, clothes, haircuts and a donation to an Israeli soccer team.

Weinberg denies the allegations, saying the complaint “appears (to be) politically motivated and timed to coincide with my pursuit of a leadership position.”

The campaign finance issue is being handled by the Secretary of State’s office; the ethics committee decided that was the appropriate jurisdiction. For this complaint, a scheduled Feb. 27 hearing before an administrative law judge was delayed due to a medical issue with Weinberg’s attorney.

A status report issued March 11 said Weinberg intended to file a motion on March 16 to dismiss the complaint, based on the belief that the expenditures tied to personal use fell outside of the 180-day statute of limitations.

Bradley’s complaint was filed in August, 2025; all of the challenged expenditures took place in 2024.

The 180-day statute of limitations was modified by a 2019 state law, under which the 180 days starts when the complainant knew or should have known of the alleged violation, not necessarily 180 days from the actual date of the violation.

What happens after March 16 will depend on what the hearing officer decides with regard to the motion to dismiss.

The hearing before the House ethics committee is likely to be a multi-day event, beginning with going over the rules on the first day. Opening statements and witness testimony will take place later.

The hearing is likely to have quite a few witnesses, according to a list being compiled by the legislature’s attorneys.

Committee members indicated they hope to have the hearings wrapped up by March 30, which is the day the 2026-27 budget bill is introduced in the House.