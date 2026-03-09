NEWSLETTERS
GOP senators push back against Schumer’s ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ description of SAVE Act

By 03/09/2026 | updated 22 minutes ago
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, speaks during a news conference as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. listens, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) pushed back on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) framing of the SAVE America Act as “Jim Crow 2.0” on Sunday.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will not sign any other bill until the SAVE Act reaches his desk, saying it “supersedes everything else.” The bill would require proof of citizenship and voter identification to register to vote, and comes as the president has underscored election integrity.

Schumer reiterated his previous claim that the SAVE Act is “Jim Crow 2.0,” and vowed that Senate Democrats won’t help pass it “under any circumstances.”

Scott reposted Schumer’s statement and asked why “Democrats start calling it racist” when the United States seeks to strengthen election security. 

“You need an ID to get on a plane, buy a lottery ticket, and drive a car,” Scott said on X. “The SAVE America Act isn’t ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ it’s commonsense election security. What are the Democrats afraid of?!”

Lee also reposted Schumer’s statement and included footage of Schumer speaking about the need to stop fraud in March 1996, saying one way people can prove they’re “a bona fide person who can have a job” is by presenting a driver’s licence and a Social Security card.

Lee asked, “Was this Jim Crow?” in his repost, and said in a separate post that “the vast majority of Americans” support proof of citizenship and identification to vote. 

Scott also replied to Schumer’s post with the 1996 footage, saying, “Give me a break.”

Trump said in his statement that the SAVE Act cannot be “THE WATERED DOWN VERSION,” and must include other provisions, including banning men from competing in women’s sports, banning transgender surgeries for minors, and banning mail-in voting outside of those serving in the military.

Last month, musician Nicki Minaj and X owner Elon Musk asked their followers on X to ask their senators to vote for the SAVE Act.

Asher Notheis, Washington Examiner

Reporter

