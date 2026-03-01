Male wolf dies after capture attempt in Colorado

One of the original wolves brought to Colorado from Colorado has died after an attempt to capture it, the’s state wildlife agency said.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife identified the wolf as No. 2305 — meaning it was one of the original 10 animals that came from Oregon.

The wolf, the male of the breeding pair that produced the King Mountain pack last year, died on Jan. 28 in Routt County, authorities said.

The state obtained permission from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to perform the necropsy on the wolf, and final results and lab tests are pending, according to state officials. The necropsy will help determine if there were any underlying conditions that contributed to the wolf’s death.

According to wildlife authorities, staffers attempted to capture and collar some of the King Mountain pack, which consisted of a mating pair and four pups, due in part to low batteries in the collars of the mating pair. The adult female and one pup were successfully captured and collared during the operation.

An independent third-party veterinary pathologist was in attendance for the necropsy and confirmed all exam results, the state said.

The autopsy suggested the wolf died from acute cardiogenic shock, possibly exacerbated by several different factors, including hyperthermia, exertional or capture myopathy, respiratory distress, or drug reaction.

After the wolf was captured, he was observed to be running a fever, and cooling measures were initiated. However, the wolf had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, authorities said.

Wildlife staff spent 20 minutes trying to revive the wolf, using emergency drugs intended to increase the heart rate, to no avail.

In a statement, new Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Laura Clellan said her staff went through every detail, trying to find out why the male wolf died, while the female of the mating pair experienced no issues.

“The evidence and facts within the reports still don’t definitively point to a specific reason why the male wolf experienced such a high level of distress,” she said. “We have a top-notch professional team, and this situation has been tough on everyone involved. I have the utmost confidence in our staff and we will continue to work hard to achieve our mandate of restoring a sustainable population of gray wolves in Colorado.”

Wolves in Colorado have killed more than five dozen calves, heifers, sheep and dogs since the wolf reintroduction program was launched with the release of the five Oregon wolves in December 2023. Some of the wolf depredations during that period occurred in Jackson County, where wolves migrated south from Wyoming.

Of the original 10 wolves from Oregon, five have now died. Another seven of the original 15 British Columbia wolves have also died.

A yearling wolf from the Copper Creek pack also died, shot by wildlife staff after it killed multiple livestock. Another yearling was shot for the same reason, but according to the Fort Collins Coloradan, that wolf not only survived being shot in August but, as of October, was still killing livestock and evading capture by wildlife authorities.