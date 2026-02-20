Colorado bill disqualifies former ICE agents from getting job in local law enforcement | Bills in Brief

Colorado lawmakers introduce hundreds of bills each year. Bills in brief cuts through the noise by explaining which proposals matter, what’s at stake, and how decisions at the Capitol could affect everyday life across the state.

Colorado legislators are pushing legislation to deny law enforcement certification to former or current immigration or Border Patrol agents, thereby precluding them from getting a police job in the state.

The proposal would require the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (P.O.S.T. board) to deny certification to agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Customs and Border Protection. That certification is necessary to work as a peace officer in Colorado.

The proposal also seeks to prohibit law enforcement agents from wearing face coverings or other means of concealing their identity while out in the field. The Denver City Council is considering the same prohibition.

House Bill 1275 declares that federal qualified immunity does not prohibit the state from criminally prosecuting a federal law enforcement officer.

Earlier this month, Denver City Council advanced a proposed ordinance that would ban local, state, and federal law enforcement agents from wearing face coverings or masks while conducting arrests. California became the first state to implement a law enforcement mask ban last fall, but its implementation has been temporarily paused by a judge following a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued it violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution.

House Bill 1275 is sponsored by Reps. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, as well as by Sens. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora. No committee hearing date has been set.

A second measure, House Bill 1276, would expand a current law prohibiting employees of state agencies or political subdivisions from disclosing an individual’s immigration status to federal authorities by extending civil penalty liability to the employer.

The bill also requires state agencies or municipalities that are served a subpoena by ICE to send a copy of the subpoena to the state’s Department of Public Safety to upload to its website. If the subpoena is fulfilled, the agency or municipality is required to notify the person who is subject to the subpoena.

Additionally, the measure prohibits a governmental authority or airport from engaging with ICE to transport detained individuals. It also authorizes a public health agency to inspect ICE detention facilities. It expands the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s authority over ICE detention centers by allowing the agency to require detention facilities to comply with certain health and safety standards and pay for environmental impact studies.

Colorado is currently home to one ICE detention facility, located in Aurora. Plans are afoot to open other facilities in Colorado.

House Bill 1276 is sponsored by Reps. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County. No committee hearing date has been set.