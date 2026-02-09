Mayor Mobolade responds to Trump’s social media post, drawing thousands of reactions

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade responded Friday to a video posted on President Donald Trump’s social media account depicting Democratic former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Trump condemned the video, after it drew widespread criticism — including from some Republicans — for dehumanizing people of African descent. The president also refused to apologize for it.

Trump tried to explain the controversy away as an oversight, saying he and an unnamed staffer did not watch the entire video that his account posted late Thursday night on the president’s Truth Social platform, according to The Associated Press. It remained on the site for 12 hours before the White House removed it around midday Friday, with an official saying it was “erroneously” posted. On Air Force One later that night, Trump contradicted his staff, then blamed them, before shrugging the whole situation off and walking back to his cabin.

Asked Friday night by reporters if he condemned the racist portions of the video depicting the Obamas, Trump said, “Of course, I do.”

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, the city’s first Black mayor, posted on multiple social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram and X) about the video on Friday, drawing thousands of reactions and comments throughout the weekend.

“This is not politics. This is disgusting and shameful,” Mobolade said. “What the president did was simply wrong, especially during a month set aside to honor human dignity and God’s children: Black History Month.

“As a man of faith and an independent leader, I do not feel compelled to respond to every political moment. I strive to speak with restraint. But there are times when silence is not faithful; when words or actions stand in direct opposition to the heart of God.

“So God created mankind in HIS OWN IMAGE.” (Genesis 1:27)

“I believe deeply in the sacred worth of every human being. Each of us is made in the image of God, and our words must honor that truth, even in disagreement. Human dignity is not partisan. It is holy.”

Trump said he looked at the “first part” of the video but not the final scene that drew criticism.

“I didn’t see the whole thing,” Trump said. “I looked at the first part, and it was really about voter fraud in the machines, how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people. Generally, they look at the whole thing. But I guess somebody didn’t.”

A Trump adviser previously said that the president had not seen the video before it was posted late Thursday and ordered it taken down once he had.

Both officials declined to be named. The White House did not respond to a question about the staffer’s identity. Only a few aides have direct access to Trump’s social media account, according to the Trump adviser.

“No, I didn’t make a mistake. I mean, I look at a lot of, thousands of things. And I looked at the beginning of it, it was fine,” Trump said. “If you look at where it came from, I guess it was a takeoff on ‘The Lion King.’ And certainly it was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud.”

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on Friday had defended the post, describing the wave of negative reactions as “fake outrage.”

The minutelong video shared on Trump’s Truth Social network amplified claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud. Spliced into the video near its end was a brief, and apparently Ai-generated, clip of dancing primates superimposed with the Obamas’ heads.

A spokesperson for the Obamas declined to comment.

Trump long promoted the false conspiracy theory that Obama, the president from 2009 to 2017, was not born in the United States. Speaking at a prayer breakfast on Thursday, Trump said Obama “was very bad” and a “terrible divider of our country.”

The post drew bipartisan criticism, including from Republican Sen. Tim Scott, a close Trump ally who is Black.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott said on X. “The President should remove it.”

Other Republican lawmakers called on him to apologize and delete the post. Some also reached out to the White House about the video, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Before the post was deleted, Leavitt said it was “from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.” Trump’s clip included a song used in that Disney musical.

“Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history,” said Ben Rhodes, a former Obama aide, on X.

Trump, serving his second term in office, has long used social media to unveil policy, weigh in on issues and share fan-generated content to his nearly 12 million followers on Truth Social, a platform owned by his Trump Media & Technology Group.

Thursday’s post raised questions about the protocols used around Trump’s social media communications, which can move markets and provoke adversaries.

Mark Burns, a Black pastor aligned with Trump, said on X that the president told him on Friday that a staff member was responsible for the post. Burns called for the staff member to be fired.

Trump has criticized his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, for not tightly controlling the presidential memoranda distributed under his name and signed by “auto-pen.”

Reuters, The Associated Press and The Gazette contributed to this story.