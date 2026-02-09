NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado’s legislative activity has increased 56% since 2012, report finds

By 02/09/2026 | updated 39 minutes ago
Getty Images Insode the Colorado legislature at the Colorado Capitol in Denver,

Colorado’s General Assembly passed 487 bills during the 2025 legislative session, representing a 56% growth in legislative output since 2012.

According to a report by the Common Sense Institute, that growth represents the fourth-highest in the country, behind only Wyoming, Utah, and Montana. The report also found that the average complexity of bills, measured by the number of words in each year’s Digest of Bills, was 26% higher than a decade earlier.

The number of statewide ballot initiatives also quadrupled between 2012 and 2024, from four to 16.

According to the report, the 2024 session set a record for the most bills passed, with 527 bills passing through both chambers. Just under three-quarters of the bills passed during the 2025 session had bipartisan sponsorship, while 26% were sponsored only by Democrats. No bills with solely Republican sponsors were passed.

“The Colorado legislature has significantly increased its policymaking activity over the last 12 years and especially the last five,” wrote research analysts Jimena Sanchez and Erik Gamm, who coauthored the report.

“While some policies have likely led to positive outcomes for the state, the sheer increase in volume likely creates complexities in compliance and navigation in understanding numerous changes for individuals and businesses.”

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Ghislaine Maxwell declined to answer questions from a House committee, citing 5th Amendment rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers tried Monday to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, but the former girlfriend and confidante of Jeffrey Epstein invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid answering questions that would be incriminating. Maxwell was to be questioned during a video call to the federal prison camp in Texas where she’s serving a 20-year sentence for […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests