Cherry Creek assistant superintendent to leave full-time post amid district leadership upheaval

Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole will not return to full-time work at the end of the school year and will instead transition to a limited post-employment arrangement.

Ashley Verville, a district spokesperson, said the move was not a signal that Poole is retiring while acknowledging “110s are often a transition into retirement.”

The employment announcement comes just two weeks after former Superintendent Chris Smith abruptly resigned amid allegations of a toxic work environment with his wife, Brenda Smith.

Officials placed Brenda Smith, the district’s chief human resource officer, on paid administrative leave last week.

Poole’s paperwork for post-retirement employment was approved on Jan. 20, Ashley Verville, a district spokesperson, said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole (Courtesy photo)

Under PERA rules, retirees may work up to 110 days in a calendar year.

Verville did not elaborate on what Poole’s role might be.

The board of education is expected to discuss personnel changes — including Poole’s — at tonight’s meeting.

Additionally, the board approved reforms discussed in executive session that arose from Smith’s resignation and the investigation of his wife. These include:

Strengthening procurement and spending policies.

A mandate that the Legal Department review all contracts

Creating new travel guidelines.

Roughly two weeks ago, the board announced a freeze on certain travel and new contracts, saying it would begin reviewing district policies related to nepotism and conflicts of interest.

“The decision to review District policies and freeze certain travel and contracts is a result of concerns being raised about the decisions and actions of former Superintendent Smith and Brenda Smith,” Board President Anne Egan said in a statement. “Immediate action was necessary to maintain the public’s confidence.

“We look forward to continuing to listen and engage the community as we uphold our promise of being ‘Dedicated to Excellence’.”

Interim Superintendent Jennifer Perry announced an external audit to review organizational systems and internal controls, operational processes and fiscal responsibilities.

Directors asked the community for patience as they try to right the ship.

“I understand the frustration,” said Director Mike Hamrick. “We are listening. We are taking action.”

Speaker after speaker on Monday spoke out against a culture of nepotism and toxicity, urging members to make real change, not “a superficial reorganization.”

Board members were warned four years ago about Poole’s marriage to Rebecca López, the director of Neurodiverse Student Services. López has worked for the Cherry Creek School District since 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In 2022, The Denver Gazette reported that the district was under multiple federal civil rights investigations tied to allegations of sex- and race-based discrimination, retaliation and unequal treatment in pay, discipline and harassment complaints, including allegations involving Poole and López.

The investigations were opened by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights under Title IX and Title VI.

Hired by the school district in 1989 as a teacher, Poole worked his way up the ranks to assistant superintendent, a position he has held since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

With nearly 52,000 students, Cherry Creek is the fourth-largest school district in Colorado and consistently ranks among the best in the state, Colorado Department of Education data shows.

The board is expected to begin its superintendent search this month.