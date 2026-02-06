Colorado Labor Peace Act overhaul clears first hurdle at the Capitol

A proposed change to Colorado’s Labor Peace Act has cleared its first committee hearing, but there’s a long road ahead.

The bill passed through the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee on an 8-5 party-line vote. After Thursday’s approval, the bill will now go to the Finance Committee for debate.

House Bill 1005, sponsored by Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Sens. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, would repeal the Labor Peace Act’s second election requirement for unionized workplaces to form a union security agreement, which requires all employees to pay for union representation, regardless of membership.

Last year’s iteration of the bill, Senate Bill 005, successfully passed through both the House and the Senate but was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Jared Polis, who had promised to veto it unless labor and business could reach a compromise since the beginning of the session.

When HB 1005 was introduced last month, a spokesperson for Polis said the governor was “frustrated and surprised” that sponsors were bringing the bill back despite “last year’s outcome and that nothing has changed.”

The spokesperson said Polis will continue to urge business and labor groups to “come together to work on a solution together that is right for Colorado.”

The bill’s sponsors and Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, disagreed with the governor’s statement that nothing has changed.

“In my conversations with business leaders and with our labor partners, I am hearing a willingness to try again,” McCluskie said, adding that both groups have several months to continue discussions.

“This bill was introduced on opening day, so we are still early in the session,” she said. “I have confidence that with that commitment and with the experience of last year, I think there were some challenging moments in listening and understanding each other, but I was really impressed with the integrity and honesty of that process, and I hope we can pick up with the same players sitting down at a table and trying.”

The bill is even more relevant now than last year, Mabrey argued.

“The most important thing here is that the affordability crisis didn’t go away,” he said. “We are providing a clear opportunity to the governor to pass a bill that will lead wages to increase in his state.”

Mabrey said he and labor advocates are “totally willing” to continue having conversations with business groups and the Governor’s Office — whether that be Polis or his successor.

“I want to work on this until we get it done,” he said. “I want to give the governor, whether it’s Polis or the next governor, the chance to do the right thing and pass this law, and I think it’s important for us to force the issue every single year.”

‘The Colorado compromise’

Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said she had to tell her members not to testify on this year’s bill due to the “significant backlash” they received last year for opposing it.

Restaurant owners and workers who spoke out against Senate Bill 005 were “threatened and harassed” both online and in person, Riggs said, and someone even threw a rock through the window of one establishment during dinner service.

“Workers and owners in our industry are now afraid to speak out,” she said.

“This bill does not protect Colorado restaurant workers. Instead, it directly harms them by eliminating their right to a second union vote.”

Leslie Oliver of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce called the Labor Peace Act the “Colorado compromise,” adding that it was essential to the state’s “economic competitiveness and labor stability.”

“At a time when Colorado’s cost of living continues to rise, and workers are living paycheck-to-paycheck, the Denver Metro Chamber believes policies enabling mandatory deductions from an employee’s pay against their expressed wishes are wrong,” she said. “We believe in the principle should remain simple: your pay, your choice.”