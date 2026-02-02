So … why do we care about Bad Bunny? 

Puerto Rican superstar’s selection to headline first Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish has sparked global conversation and controversy

Bad Bunny: The artist who has sent America down a rabbit hole.

The Puerto Rican superstar’s selection as the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show performing entirely in Spanish has sparked global conversation and controversy. But those unfamiliar with the musical world’s wildest hare may wonder: Why is this performance such a big deal?

Who even is Bad Bunny?

He’s a massively popular, singer, rapper and songwriter who, as of Sunday night, has now won six Grammy Awards. He has achieved global superstardom by challenging cultural norms with his unique musical style, as well as his support of Puerto Ricans, Latinos and marginalized groups around the world. His activism has generated significant controversy and anger from certain groups, particularly those within conservative circles in the United States.

On Sunday night, Bad Bunny capped his blockbuster year by winning the Grammy for best album, becoming the first Latin artist to walk away with the top prize in the 68-year history of the awards. In doing so, he bested Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and three others.

Addressing his selection as the Super Bowl halftime artist when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for a second time last October, Bad Bunny switched to Spanish, speaking directly to Latino people all over the world:

“Un logro mío es un logro de todos demostrando que nuestra huella – nuestra aportación a este país – nadie nunca la puede sacar ni borrar,” he said. ” In English, it means: “An achievement of mine is an achievement of everyone, demonstrating that our mark, our contribution to this country, no one can ever take away or erase. And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images/TNS)

Sunday’s Super Bowl is almost here.

Bad Bunny’s upcoming performance has drawn outrage from some conservatives, some of whom labeled the singer a “Trump-hater” and an “Anti-ICE activist,” criticizing the artist for not singing in English and for not adding any dates in the continental U.S. on his current and ongoing world tour.

Bad Bunny decided not to perform in the continental U.S. partly because of concerns that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could be at his shows, targeting his Latino fans, he has said.

White House officials have reacted negatively to the Super Bowl announcement. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has said that ICE would be “all over” the Super Bowl, and President Donald Trump called the decision to spotlight Bad Bunny was “crazy” – while also admitting he had never heard of Bad Bunny.

Right-wing political organization Turning Point USA is hosting an alternative halftime show in hopes of diverting viewers from Bad Bunny’s performance. Titled “The All American Halftime Show,” the first option on their musician selection form is listed as “Anything in English.” The lineup will reportedly include Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and more. The event will focus on “country music, patriotism and honoring the late Charlie Kirk,” organizers say, and it will be streamed on outlets including One America News and the Daily Wire.

“I do believe, especially in this particular socio-political moment where we are having revolutions on our streets right now, that hearing a Spanish-only halftime show makes this a symbolic moment,” said Naomi Wood, professor of Spanish and Portuguese at Colorado College. “It is an affirmation of: We are here. We’ve always been here. We are part of here.

“There is no us without Spanish-speaking populations, without Spanish-speaking citizens, without Spanish-speaking immigrants and migrants and people who were always here before. And I do think it’s possible for there to be hope and affirmation and joy in that in a moment that is darkly characterized by fear and intimidation and dehumanization.”

Though he does not agree with Bad Bunny’s political perspectives or his selection as a performer for an American football audience, Colorado College Young Americans for Freedom member Tucker McCrady believes that “everybody needs to chill out, chillax on the Bad Bunny Super Bowl thing.”

McCrady agreed with the NFL’s decision from a fiscal perspective, given Bad Bunny’s status as a top global artist. His latest album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” charted as the number one global album on Spotify for 2025, which also marked Bad Bunny’s fourth year as Spotify’s top-streamed artist in the world.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” one of his four Grammy Award-winning albums, is the most-streamed album on Spotify of all time. All of his albums have charted on the Billboard 200, and 113 of his songs have charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Last time I checked, he’s an American citizen,” McCrady said. “I think that Americans should respect other American citizens. The whole point of America is that we’re not one thing all together. We’re all American citizens … Puerto Rico is a part of America.”

On Sunday, while accepting a different Grammy Award for best música urbána album, Bad Bunny spoke directly to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he said. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny’s music video for the track “NUEVAYoL” on his latest album was a direct jab at the Trump administration, intentionally posted on July 4 using a voice emulating Trump’s saying things like, “I made a mistake,” and, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America,” and “This country is nothing without the immigrants.” The video includes visuals of Latinos living in New York, featuring a Puerto Rican flag draped over the Statue of Liberty and concluding with the message, “Juntos Somos Mas Fuertes” (“Together we are stronger”).”

“People are used to artists getting big and mainstream and not expressing themselves about these things, or if they do, talking about it in a super careful way,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone. “But I’m going to talk, and whoever doesn’t like it doesn’t have to listen to me.”

Bad Bunny’s role as a political activist is well-chronicled. In July 2019, he paused his European tour to protest alongside his people against former Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló — who had been exposed for illegal, corrupt and scandalous activities.

In the months leading up to the 2024 elections, Bad Bunny vocalized his support for Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Juan Dalmau Ramírez, a third-party candidate for governor with the Puerto Rican Independence Party. Bad Bunny spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on political billboards and TV ads, and published a full-page letter in Puerto Rico’s biggest island-wide newspaper, according to NBC. Ramírez finished second, with 30% of the vote.

After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe notoriously attacked Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally in October 2024, Bad Bunny released an eight-minute video celebrating Puerto Rican successes in music, sports, science and film. It included scenes of political resistance, culture, food and nature, which he sarcastically captioned, “Garbage.”

On Election Day 2024, Bad Bunny took to the polls fully dressed in the colors of the Puerto Rican flag symbolising independence, resistance and sovereignty. His message: “Listen to your heart.”

Bad Bunny is also outspoken in his support for the LGBTQ+ community, intentionally working to include queer people and people with disabilities in his work. In a 2020 performance on “The Tonight Show,” Bad Bunny brought awareness to the murder of a homeless transgender woman in Puerto Rico, wearing a shirt reading “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con falda,” meaning, in English: “They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt.”

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) attends the premiere of “Caught Stealing” at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York.

Bad Bunny himself has been known to wear skirts, nail polish and has even dressed in full drag to combat machismo in the music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” a song about female empowerment. He played a queer role in Prime Video’s “Cassandro,” as the protagonist’s love interest, Felipe, even sharing an on-screen kiss with his co-star.

The announcement of the Super Bowl appearance is not the only time Bad Bunny – Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – has made international headlines.

After the Jan. 5, 2025, release of his latest album, Bad Bunny performed a sold-out, 31-show residency in Puerto Rico titled “No me quiero ir de aqui” (“I don’t want to leave here”). Among the thousands of attendees were Marc Anthony, LeBron James, Feid, Kylian Mbappé, Jowell & Randy, Austin Butler, Jon Hamm, Travis Scott and Penélope Cruz.

The residency generated more than $200 million in revenue for the island, with more than three dozen hotels offering Bad Bunny concert packages for visitors.

Many visitors not only came to Puerto Rico to see the show, but to explore Bad Bunny’s home as well, touring his hometown and beaches and neighborhoods featured in his music.

Nonprofit organizations have worked to build cultural tours playing on certain lyrics and song titles, including a tour to spot the album’s mascot, Concho, a Puerto Rican crested toad (sapo concho), the only species of toad indigenous to Puerto Rico. Emblematic of political themes of his most recent album, the toad is facing extinction due to habitat loss from the privatization of public land and the aftermath of natural disasters.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” his “most Puerto Rican album ever,” as he called it, aims to unite generations through new and nostalgic sounds while bringing awareness to Puerto Rico’s rich but complicated history, as well as the corruption, cultural extinction and gentrification the island faces today.

But his influence extends well beyond Puerto Rico. One of the most popular songs on the album “DtMF” started a global trend on social media of people posting memories with loved ones, reconnecting with their family histories and cultures, and remembering the good times with friends, partners and family who are far away or who have died.

Bad Bunny, left, and Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore 2.” (Scott Yamano/Netflix/TNS)

In addition to being the ‘Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century” as he was recently named at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bad Bunny has emerged as a comedian, actor and television host, and WWE fighter. He appears frequently on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show” and has acted in “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Narcos: Mexico,” “Bullet Train,” and “Fast & Furious 9,” among others.

In 2018, Bad Bunny established his non-profit, the Good Bunny Foundation, with a mission to “encourage children and young people from low-income sectors in Puerto Rico to develop their skills in music, arts and sports.” The effort has worked to organize gift-giving events, a golf tournament fundraiser, youth summer programs and more.

“(After) 130 years of being part of the United States, we’re still Puerto Rican. We remain having our culture, our way of speaking,” Bad Bunny said in an interview with Apple Music. “I really feel proud about my people, about my country, about my culture and about how [we are] resistant. And people that did it before, people who inspire the new generation to keep fighting and keep protecting, preserving who we are.”

