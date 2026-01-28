Tax bill shock: Colorado homeowners could see property taxes surge by as much as 40%

The new year is bringing many Colorado homeowners sticker shock: property taxes are going up, and for some, the increases range from 20% to more than 40%.

For some homeowners, that can be more than $1,000 in tax increases over the last two years.

Mike Fitz, 76, lives in Centennial in a single-family home he’s owned since 2001. He’s on a fixed income, a combination of Social Security and a pension from Gates Rubber.

Two years ago, he paid $3,876.98 in property taxes to Arapahoe County. That included a discount provided by the state through the senior homestead exemption.

Fitz’s 2026 tax bill, according to the Arapahoe County Assessor’s Office, will be $5,435.47, including a discount of $750 for the senior homestead exemption. That’s an increase of nearly 30%, or more than $1,500, over two years.

Fitz and thousands of Coloradans like him are caught in changes to property tax law that came out of the 2022 and 2024 legislative sessions.

In 2022, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 22-238, which, in the 2023 and 2024 tax years, reduced property tax assessment rates and taxable valuations on residential properties by $15,000.

The state picked up most of the tab for the lowered property tax payments, which go to counties and special districts, including fire districts, police, hospitals, fire, water, and libraries, to pay for services, and to school districts to pay for K-12 education.

In 2024, lawmakers, hoping to finally resolve what Gov. Jared Polis called the “property tax wars,” passed Senate Bill 24-233, which increased the valuation discount to $55,000. But for both bills, that was only intended as short-term relief.

Those discounts expired on Jan. 1 for property taxes assessed in 2025. And that’s what’s leading to the sharp jump in property tax bills for just about everyone.

Boulder County Assessor Cindy Braddock told Colorado Politics she hasn’t yet heard from Boulder County residents, but the tax bills are just now going out.

“They’re coming,” she said of the calls.

A statement from Boulder County noted that some people may have higher tax bills, even if their home value didn’t change much.

Among those who will feel the pinch hardest, Braddock said: manufactured home owners.

Braddock said the $55,000 adjustment from SB 24-233 all but eliminated the property taxes for manufactured homes valued at or below the $55,000 adjustment. The law allowed for a $1,000 base valuation when the adjustment could have wiped out the property taxes in their entirety.

A one-bedroom manufactured home can easily be around $60,000. One manufacturer is currently listing one-bedroom homes at $59,000. Existing manufactured homes can be even less.

A manufactured home valued at $100,000 would have a tax bill of around $275 in 2024, but it would jump to $550 in 2025, payable this year, Braddock’s office said.

The loss of the $55,000 adjustment will mean everyone will feel it, Braddock said. For those in manufactured homes, “many of them had nominal tax values,” and their tax bills are going to go back to what they paid a couple of years ago, she said.

“Property taxes can feel complicated. Our goal is to make this as clear and stress-free as possible,” Braddock added. “We are here to help you understand your information and your options.”

There are options for relief, Braddock told Colorado Politics.

One is to contact the county treasurer about a tax deferral program offered by the state treasurer. It’s a low-interest loan and should be considered carefully, she said, but it allows the homeowner to take a loan to pay the tax bill on a year-by-year basis. A 2025 bill changed the way the program works, with applications now available from county treasurers. Applications are due no later than mid-March.

The other avenue is an appeal of the home’s appraised value, Braddock said.

And the pain may only be temporary, she noted.

The property tax rates for 2026, paid in 2027, will again decrease by up to 10% on the first $700,000 of appraised value, she noted.

That’s the result of House Bill 24B-1001, passed in the special session of 2024, which modified Senate Bill 24-233 to add the 10% reduction.

As to the jump in property tax bills, lawmakers at the state Capitol have not yet taken notice. Colorado Politics asked legislative leaders whether anyone was working on a property tax bill, and the only two bills currently in the mix don’t address residential property tax rates.

Fitz, of Arapahoe County, said based on conversations, he believes he has the highest property tax increase of anyone on his street. He hasn’t yet seen the official paperwork; what he learned was based on what’s available on the Arapahoe County Assessor’s website.

He also owns a townhome in Vail, and his tax bill will increase by about $600.

“What concerns me, and I understand” the premise of “tax the rich,” but when it comes to paying taxes on real estate, “I’ve owned this property for a long time, bought it at about $240,000” back in 2001. Back then, he thought it was pricey but bought it anyway. “I’m not a wealthy person with a valuable home, and because of appreciation, it makes me look like a wealthy person. I’m not.”

“I was shocked and mad about the whole thing” when he heard about the tax bill. It just seems to keep going up without any valid justification, he said.

He plans to appeal.

As of 2025, Colorado still had some of the lowest property tax rates in the country, according to Rocket Mortgage, but high home values – Rocket estimates the median at $502,200, means the property taxes themselves aren’t as low as they are in other states, even with higher rates.